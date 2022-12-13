The argument for the underdog: Why Morocco could win the World Cup

Morocco have made history before a ball has even been kicked in the semi-finals at World Cup 2022.

The Atlas Lions’ stunning victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals made them the first African nation to reach the final four at a World Cup – a feat that has come completely unexpectedly.

Manager Walid Regragui was only appointed in September, but he’s yet to taste defeat in eight games and doesn’t see why he should start now.

He said: “Earlier in the tournament, I was asked if we can win the World Cup - why not? Why shouldn't we dream?”

"If you don't dream, you don't get anywhere, and dreams don't cost anything. European teams are used to winning the World Cup. Now we have to get in there and go beyond ourselves."

Can they do it? Here’s FFT’s argument for a stunning underdog victory in Qatar.

Their defence is outstanding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Morocco have conceded only one goal at the World Cup in open play – and that was an own goal.

Their four-man defence, backed by goalkeeper Bono and screened by holding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, has been outstanding throughout the tournament.

No other team can match their record of four clean sheets in five games, and the last one against Portugal was achieved in the absence of half of their first-choice backline, with Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui missing through injury.

Those two have since been joined by centre-back Romain Saiss on the treatment table, but the defensive structure and organisation Regragui has implemented will ensure that France have a difficult time trying to become the first team to find a way past Bono in Qatar.

Should Morocco keep another clean sheet, history will be on their side: the only sides to previously record five shut-outs in a single World Cup went on to win it, Italy in 2006 and Spain in 2010.

They are ruthless in attack

Morocco have been every bit as clinical in attack as they’ve been solid in defence.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi have impressed going forward for Regragui’s side, who have been xG-busters in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions have had a lower xG than their opponents in all five of their games at the World Cup, but they’ve come away with four wins (one after extra-time) and one draw.

In short, Regragui’s men are making their chances count.

They are Rocky Balboa

Morocco’s underdog exploits have made them the darlings of the neutral at this World Cup, but they also have enormous backing as representatives of the African continent and the Arab world.

Their games have provided some of the loudest, most electric atmospheres at the tournament, and the energy they’re sure to get from the Qatar crowds will make their remaining matches feel like home games.

As Regragui put it: “When you watch Rocky Balboa, you want to support him - and we are the Rocky of this World Cup."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They’re beating European giants for fun

A semi-final clash with defending champions France, spearheaded by tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe, is a daunting prospect.

Les Bleus have been here and done it before, and they will go into the semi-final as big favourites due to that experience and their on-paper superiority.

But the same was said for Belgium, Spain and Portugal before them. All three of those European heavyweights fancied their chances against the supposedly inferior Moroccans, and all three came away defeated.

The only major European nation to come away without defeat was fellow semi-finalists Croatia, but even they could only take a 0-0 draw from their group stage opener against the Atlas Lions.

Morocco will have no fear in facing a European giant – because they’ve been beating them for fun in Qatar.