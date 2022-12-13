Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Chilly weekend ahead with possible snow flurries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Watch for a few flurries tonight and Saturday. The wind will have a bite to it. We’ll see some sunshine for the beginning of next work week. And we’re monitoring the potential for snow and frigid air late next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: mostly...
myfox28columbus.com
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Thursday brings one-day warmup before colder air arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From blizzard conditions to tornadoes and severe storms, this system is making a mess across many parts of the country. We'll get rain and gusty winds but not expecting any severe weather in Ohio. Colder by this weekend!. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share...
myfox28columbus.com
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Wrestlers deliver warmth and care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not every day you see Ohio State wrestlers showing off a craftier side, but today they spent time making blankets for a purpose. "As soon as I got to Ohio State, I felt I needed to really raise awareness to cancer." Ohio State freshman Nic Bouzakis said.
myfox28columbus.com
Abbott Laboratories to build $536 million plant in Ohio to produce powder formula
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Abbott Laboratories plans to build a new powder-formula plant in Ohio that will cost $536 million and will create 450 permanent jobs. DeWine's office sent a statement to media Thursday morning announcing that the facility will be built...
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
myfox28columbus.com
Vets leader on Ohio GOP voting plan: 'It's going to disenfranchise military ballots'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Roberts doesn't mince words about what he sees as the impact of sweeping changes in election law this week by Ohio Republican legislators:. "It’s going to disenfranchise military ballots – full stop," he told WSYX 6 On Your Side. Roberts is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State unveils jerseys for Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State unveiled its Peach Bowl uniforms that will pay homage to past champions. The Buckeyes will be wearing their away white uniforms with scarlet and gray sleeves paying homage to past champions. The jerseys will feature a diamond swoosh that has been a College...
myfox28columbus.com
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
myfox28columbus.com
Give the Gift of Experience this Holiday Season with Penn and Beach
If you're looking for inspiration or even some fresh ideas for holiday gifts, we've got you covered with some pretty sweet *experiences* around Central Ohio!. The Experience Columbus Holiday Gift guide includes experience gift ideas like Penn & Beach Candle Co in Grandview. For more information, go to ExperienceColumbus.com/holidays.
myfox28columbus.com
3 people rushed to hospital following crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several people were rushed to local hospitals following an east Columbus crash on Thursday. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Astor Avenue and South James Road. According to police, three people were taken to hospitals. One of the victims is in critical condition.
myfox28columbus.com
Born in Columbus, the Harmony Project goes national
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s the Pied Piper of Columbus, and for over a decade now David Brown has been calling folks from all walks of life to come together and sing in unity. His various Harmony Projects include a service choir of over 500 people, and a...
myfox28columbus.com
No. 3 Ohio State improves to 11-0 with 82-57 win over Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon kept the good times rolling Friday putting up a career-high 25 points in Ohio State's 82-57 win over Albany. The third-ranked Buckeyes have now won 11 straight games to start...
myfox28columbus.com
Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
myfox28columbus.com
The Experience Columbus 2022 Columbus Gift Guide has lots of great options
With the cooking, cleaning, decorating, and, of course, shopping – there's a lot to do to prepare for the holiday season. One Columbus group is making it a little easier. Experience Columbus, the capital city’s destination marketing organization, is taking the stress out of what to buy. Chief...
myfox28columbus.com
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
myfox28columbus.com
Distracted driving bill passes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The General Assembly passed a measure making distracted driving a primary offense. This means an officer would be able to pull an individual over just for holding or looking at a cell phone or any other electronic device. State Representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and State...
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
Comments / 0