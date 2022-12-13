ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Weather: Chilly weekend ahead with possible snow flurries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Watch for a few flurries tonight and Saturday. The wind will have a bite to it. We’ll see some sunshine for the beginning of next work week. And we’re monitoring the potential for snow and frigid air late next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: mostly...
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
Ohio State Wrestlers deliver warmth and care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not every day you see Ohio State wrestlers showing off a craftier side, but today they spent time making blankets for a purpose. "As soon as I got to Ohio State, I felt I needed to really raise awareness to cancer." Ohio State freshman Nic Bouzakis said.
Ohio State unveils jerseys for Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State unveiled its Peach Bowl uniforms that will pay homage to past champions. The Buckeyes will be wearing their away white uniforms with scarlet and gray sleeves paying homage to past champions. The jerseys will feature a diamond swoosh that has been a College...
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
Give the Gift of Experience this Holiday Season with Penn and Beach

If you're looking for inspiration or even some fresh ideas for holiday gifts, we've got you covered with some pretty sweet *experiences* around Central Ohio!. The Experience Columbus Holiday Gift guide includes experience gift ideas like Penn & Beach Candle Co in Grandview. For more information, go to ExperienceColumbus.com/holidays.
3 people rushed to hospital following crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several people were rushed to local hospitals following an east Columbus crash on Thursday. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Astor Avenue and South James Road. According to police, three people were taken to hospitals. One of the victims is in critical condition.
Born in Columbus, the Harmony Project goes national

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s the Pied Piper of Columbus, and for over a decade now David Brown has been calling folks from all walks of life to come together and sing in unity. His various Harmony Projects include a service choir of over 500 people, and a...
No. 3 Ohio State improves to 11-0 with 82-57 win over Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon kept the good times rolling Friday putting up a career-high 25 points in Ohio State's 82-57 win over Albany. The third-ranked Buckeyes have now won 11 straight games to start...
Attorney general says Ohio is facing a law enforcement hiring crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about what he calls a crisis in recruiting and retaining good cops. The number of retirements is up and the number of people applying for police jobs is down. “The demonization of police officers is the...
The Experience Columbus 2022 Columbus Gift Guide has lots of great options

With the cooking, cleaning, decorating, and, of course, shopping – there's a lot to do to prepare for the holiday season. One Columbus group is making it a little easier. Experience Columbus, the capital city’s destination marketing organization, is taking the stress out of what to buy. Chief...
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
Distracted driving bill passes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The General Assembly passed a measure making distracted driving a primary offense. This means an officer would be able to pull an individual over just for holding or looking at a cell phone or any other electronic device. State Representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and State...
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
