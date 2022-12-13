Read full article on original website
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
Individual arrested for September fire that injured firefighter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have arrested an individual on arson charges in relation to a fire that occurred back in September. On September 29th, crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 2100 block of 9th St. SW. Multiple emergency personnel responded and fought the fire inside.
One Person Killed in Crash East of Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning. Investigators say a utility truck hit an SUV near Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Road. Authorities received reports of the crash around 7:45 Wednesday morning. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the utility truck was not hurt.
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Crash at Highway 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
A rush hour accident in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning has left one person dead. A two vehicle accident on the east side of Cedar Rapids was reported to authorities just after 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the corner of Highway 13 and...
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
New Deputy Joins Bremer Co
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has added another deputy. Shane Buchholz was recently sworn into his position. He began his career in law enforcement at the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Most recently he was a part of the Waterloo Police force. He has a B.A. from the University of Iowa in International Relations and an A.A. from Kirkwood Community College. Buchholz is originally from Bremer County.
One Injured after Pickup Crashes Into Waterloo Building
One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Waterloo Monday morning. A crash first occurred at the intersection of Brookeridge Drive and Kimball Avenue. The pickup truck then lost control, went across the lawn and hit the brick building where Black Hawk County Economic Development is located. No one in the building was injured, but Waterloo Police say the truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
Man dies in Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working to load the vehicle when it rolled off the trailer into the ditch and pinned him.
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
Long Time Area Events Director Wubbena Passes
The long-time events director for Grow Cedar Valley passed away this weekend. Bette Wubbena died due to complications after a recent battle with the flu. Wubbena passed away Sunday at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo at age 75. Wubbena served with Grow Cedar Valley, and the predecessor named Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, for 32 years. Services will be Monday morning, December 19th at 11:00 AM, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, December 18, at Locke at Tower Park; and for one hour before services at the funeral home.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Counterfeit Money Surfacing In Area
Waterloo Police and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are warning local business after several counterfeit $50 bills have begun to surface in the area. Law enforcement describes the bills as high quality, but they can be detected due to their security thread glowing green rather than yellow. The paper appears to be more crisp than a normal bill does and the print of the bills is also somewhat raised in areas where it should be smooth. Check your bills carefully and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.
Battle of Waterloo on KWAY Country
Thursday night in high school wrestling on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock girls and boys swept Crestwood. The Go-Hawk girls won 63-18 and the boys won 57-9. The boys and girls are involved in the Battle of Waterloo Friday and Saturday and KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3 will be there with them. Action begins Friday morning at 10:00.
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
Players Change in Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago
It’s been over 10 years since the murder of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer in his home north of Nashua. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gallmeyer, sometime between September 25 and October 4, 2012. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
Waterloo woman who abused power of attorney to steal from victim sentenced to prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after abusing her position as an elderly victim’s power of attorney. Court documents say 56-year-old Shanan Smith became the victim’s power of attorney after the victim began to suffer from dementia. Smith began stealing the victim’s money and using it for her own purposes.
