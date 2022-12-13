Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Pennsylvania’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed is this, study says
Everyone gets a little something special during the holidays, even, of course, dogs. But some people tend to get even more extra for their four-legged friends than others. And Pennsylvania tends to spoil one dog breed the most. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvania’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
The average Pa. driver eats this many calories on their way to work, finds study
Commuting to work provides ample opportunity for snacking. Some researchers were curious to see just how much commuters eat, though, and decided to divide their findings by state. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city among those with biggest drops in commute times: report. Being a car dealership, Gunther Mazda knows a thing...
Harrisburg doctor led school desegregation fight 70 years ago | Column
He was a doctor, but he didn’t just mend bodies. He also sought to change minds. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PA
From antique to local handmade jewelry, from fancy cheeses to a hearty burger, there's a little bit of everything in Lititz. If you're planning on going holiday shopping these days, downtown Lititz is a place I strongly recommend.
As Pa. faces its worst flu season in years and COVID-19 ticks up, how are hospitals holding up?
Hospitals around the United States are feeling pressure from multiple fronts: RSV cases among children have been up for months, overloading some pediatric units. The nation, including Pennsylvania, is in the midst of its worst flu season in years. Most recently, COVID-19 cases have begun to climb. PennLive has been...
