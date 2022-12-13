The Real Deal: Are store credit cards worth it?

If you're doing your holiday shopping - you might have already been offered a credit card at the cash register to help you save on your in-store purchases.

But are they worth it? Some store cards are charging a whopping 30% interest rate, that's a lot of money tacked onto your bill if you don't make the monthly payments.

Your best bet is to research the terms of the card and apply next time you visit the store.

If you frequent Amazon, or stores like Best Buy and Lowes, their store cards offer reward incentives - 5% off purchases at Lowes, Best Buy allows you to earn $5 rewards for every $100 spent, and eligible Prime card members can earn 5% back on their Amazon.com, purchases which are redeemable as savings on your Amazon purchases, or as a statement credit.

It could be more worthwhile to stick with card that offers a lower APR, and gives you points or cash back.

