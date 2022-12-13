ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

The Real Deal: Are store credit cards worth it?

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqhbc_0jgmf8UU00

If you're doing your holiday shopping - you might have already been offered a credit card at the cash register to help you save on your in-store purchases.

But are they worth it? Some store cards are charging a whopping 30% interest rate, that's a lot of money tacked onto your bill if you don't make the monthly payments.

Your best bet is to research the terms of the card and apply next time you visit the store.

MORE: The Real Deal

If you frequent Amazon, or stores like Best Buy and Lowes, their store cards offer reward incentives - 5% off purchases at Lowes, Best Buy allows you to earn $5 rewards for every $100 spent, and eligible Prime card members can earn 5% back on their Amazon.com, purchases which are redeemable as savings on your Amazon purchases, or as a statement credit.

It could be more worthwhile to stick with card that offers a lower APR, and gives you points or cash back.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy