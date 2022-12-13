New Brunswick man charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter after Friday crash

A New Brunswick man is facing multiple charges after a fatal car crash in the city on Friday night.

Jose Garcia-Vazquez, 24, is accused of driving without a license, and while intoxicated, when he crashed into another vehicle at Suydam Street and Railroad Avenue.

The driver in the other car, Karen Garcia-Puga, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

While an investigation has resulted in charges for the surviving driver, anyone with further information on the incident is being asked to contact authorities.