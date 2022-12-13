ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick man charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter after Friday crash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxiRh_0jgmf7bl00

A New Brunswick man is facing multiple charges after a fatal car crash in the city on Friday night.

Jose Garcia-Vazquez, 24, is accused of driving without a license, and while intoxicated, when he crashed into another vehicle at Suydam Street and Railroad Avenue.

The driver in the other car, Karen Garcia-Puga, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

While an investigation has resulted in charges for the surviving driver, anyone with further information on the incident is being asked to contact authorities.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

$30K Worth Of Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Major Trenton Bust: Prosecutor

Three Trenton residents were charged after a three-month investigation led to the discovery of about $30,000 worth of cocaine and a handgun, authorities said Thursday. Jason Wilkins, 51, was detained at 90 Bellevue Ave. as the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force carried out a search warrant at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release.
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy