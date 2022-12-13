Read full article on original website
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 2 $1 million scratch tickets, 6 ‘Lucky for Life’
There were eight big lottery wins in Massachusetts on Wednesday, with two Bay Staters claiming $1 million each on scratch tickets and one store selling six separate $25,000 a year for life prizes. One of the $1 million scratch tickets claimed was in Revere. The winning “Emeralds 50x” ticket was...
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
A Dunkin’ in every town: 2 MIT students devise unique way to explore Mass.
What started out as a fun idea for two friends quickly turned in to a growing mission to connect with and help the communities of Massachusetts. Jimmy McRae and Bert Vandereydt, two graduate students studying mechanical engineering at MIT, have made it a mission of theirs to visit a Dunkin’ in every municipality in the state.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland
There was a $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” lottery scratch game, and the winning ticket was sold from Station Liquors. There were also three $100,000 prizes sold...
Mass. State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Lucky for Life’ prizes won from same store
The “Lucky for Life” lottery drawing game had six $25,000 a year for life winners in Massachusetts during Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the lottery. Each of the winning six “Lucky for Life” tickets was purchased from Royal Liquors in Fall River. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This means when those numbers win, the purchaser wins multiple times.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 Mass Cash tickets sold from same store
There was a triple win in the “Mass Cash” lottery game on Tuesday, with three $100,000 tickets sold from the same store for Tuesday night’s drawing. Each ticket was sold in Centerville from Centerville Food Mart. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with...
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Power outages in western Mass
MEMA posted that as of 8:40 A.M. on Friday morning there are 1157 residents without power in Massachusetts. Here is a live link here. Adams: 0% power outages (2 customer) Blanford: 0% power outages ( 2 customers) Buckland: 0% power outages ( 1 customer) Charlemont: 2% power outages(14 customers) Chesterfield:...
Eight most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Dec. 4-10
A house in Worcester that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $360,938, $258 per square foot.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
Last furrier in Worcester, Furs by Michael, closing after 66 years
Edward Jellson was not really looking to retire, but someone approached him about purchasing the building that houses his business, Furs by Michael, and it “set the wheels in motion a little early,” he said Thursday. The business, located at 500 Pleasant St. in Worcester, will probably be...
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards. Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds. It’s Christmas...
Holyoke known as Paper City prepares to celebrate 150 years
The planning has already started to celebrate Holyoke's upcoming sesquicentennial in April 2023.
Non-profit provides lunch available weekdays for Holyoke seniors at Taino Restaurant
A non-profit organization is offering lunch to seniors at a local Holyoke restaurant.
