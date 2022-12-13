ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?

Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Lucky for Life’ prizes won from same store

The “Lucky for Life” lottery drawing game had six $25,000 a year for life winners in Massachusetts during Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the lottery. Each of the winning six “Lucky for Life” tickets was purchased from Royal Liquors in Fall River. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This means when those numbers win, the purchaser wins multiple times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Power outages in western Mass

MEMA posted that as of 8:40 A.M. on Friday morning there are 1157 residents without power in Massachusetts. Here is a live link here. Adams: 0% power outages (2 customer) Blanford: 0% power outages ( 2 customers) Buckland: 0% power outages ( 1 customer) Charlemont: 2% power outages(14 customers) Chesterfield:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Increase in EBT skimmers being reported locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers contacted us regarding money stolen from their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT cards. Western Mass News spoke with some of the folks who say they are now out hundreds of dollars worth of food assistance funds. It’s Christmas...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy