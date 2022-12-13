ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news

Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Fox News

Fox News

