Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Tom Brady reportedly ends disastrous night in San Francisco without a shower: ‘F--- that. I’m going home’
Tom Brady's frustrations reached a boiling point on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news
Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France is member of conservative campus organization, group says
An American college student who is missing in France while studying abroad is a member of the conservative college student organization, TPUSA.
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements'
The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property
Four armed suspects broke into a Washington, D.C., residence, claimed to be FBI agents, and stole approximately $20,000 worth of property, police said.
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
