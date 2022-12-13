Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Micah Parsons on backlash from Eagles fans after Jalen Hurts remark: 'Pretty sure they hate me'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded to the backlash on Thursday after his comments about the MVP race and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went viral.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio: Eagles' Jalen Hurts is 'much more like Tom Brady than any other player'
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has turned quite a few heads this season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFL's best record while playing at an MVP level. While this might be only the start of Hurts' rise, ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio compares one part of the quarterback's game to the GOAT.
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France is member of conservative campus organization, group says
An American college student who is missing in France while studying abroad is a member of the conservative college student organization, TPUSA.
4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property
Four armed suspects broke into a Washington, D.C., residence, claimed to be FBI agents, and stole approximately $20,000 worth of property, police said.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies
Brandon Turner was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after physically attacking a driver who was eating his meal inside his car, authorities said.
Chicago woman robbed at gunpoint vents frustration with crime crisis: 'We feel completely defenseless'
Diana Dejacimo is feeling 'hopeless' that the violence will be stopped after she was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking her dog in Lincoln Park.
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Questions surround fired non-binary Biden official's alleged thefts: 'How did he keep his security clearance?'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the arrest of former Department of Energy official Sam Brinton and what the Biden administration's vetting process entails.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ "tWitch" died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Mississippi death row inmate dines on pork chops, biscuits in last meal before execution
A Mississippi death row inmate ate all the food he requested for this last meal Wednesday, corrections officials said.
