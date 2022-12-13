Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys' Micah Parsons on backlash from Eagles fans after Jalen Hurts remark: 'Pretty sure they hate me'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded to the backlash on Thursday after his comments about the MVP race and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went viral.
Fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach hires law firm to investigate 'mysterious allegations'
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler hired a law firm to investigate the "mysterious allegations" surrounding his firing.
NFL fines Broncos' Jerry Jeudy over $36,000 for outburst in loss to Chiefs: reports
Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy was reportedly fined over $36,000 for his outburst during the Kansas City Chiefs' game Sunday when he made contact with a game official.
NFL Week 15 preview: First slate of Saturday games feature important matchups
There are six teams in action on Saturday as the NFL has its first slate of games on the first half of the weekend with the holidays around the corner.
Sean Payton says Zach Wilson ‘absolutely’ can win back starting job despite benching, won’t happen overnight
Super Bowl winning coach, Sean Payton, told Fox News Digital that New York Jest quarterback Zach Wilson will have a chance to win the starting job again in the future.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property
Four armed suspects broke into a Washington, D.C., residence, claimed to be FBI agents, and stole approximately $20,000 worth of property, police said.
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France is member of conservative campus organization, group says
An American college student who is missing in France while studying abroad is a member of the conservative college student organization, TPUSA.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies
Brandon Turner was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after physically attacking a driver who was eating his meal inside his car, authorities said.
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
Chicago woman robbed at gunpoint vents frustration with crime crisis: 'We feel completely defenseless'
Diana Dejacimo is feeling 'hopeless' that the violence will be stopped after she was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking her dog in Lincoln Park.
Questions surround fired non-binary Biden official's alleged thefts: 'How did he keep his security clearance?'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the arrest of former Department of Energy official Sam Brinton and what the Biden administration's vetting process entails.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Mississippi death row inmate dines on pork chops, biscuits in last meal before execution
A Mississippi death row inmate ate all the food he requested for this last meal Wednesday, corrections officials said.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Fox News
902K+
Followers
4K+
Post
704M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0