Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant on Georgia base
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) – The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan […]
Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior
A 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the largest Army base on the eastern seaboard. It's unclear what prompted Spc. Shay A. Wilson to allegedly kill Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, on Monday but the Army said Wilson used a personal weapon to kill his superior. The shooting occurred in a building that houses the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, to which both soldiers belonged. The Army said Wilson's colleagues subdued him after he fired, holding him until authorities arrived. No other details about the incident were released. It’s at least the second death to rock Fort Stewart in recent years, after a former U.S. Army sergeant stabbed a fellow soldier to death in 2020 for snitching on his drug use. Read it at Associated Press
WJCL
Fort Stewart identifies suspect in Monday's deadly shooting on post
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Fort Stewart officials are identifying the suspect in Monday’s shooting that killed a decorated Army sergeant. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is charged with one count of murder. Wilson allegedly shot...
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: Shooting at Fort Stewart in GA; 1 killed
One person was killed and a suspect was arrested Monday in a shooting at the U.S. Army’s Fort Stewart post in Georgia, the base announced. The suspect has not been identified, and the victim’s name won’t be released until next-of-kin are notified, the base tweeted. Law enforcement...
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
Washington Examiner
Suspect in custody for shooting at Fort Stewart military base in Georgia
One person has been shot at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia. The base said it will not be releasing information on the condition of the victim at this time, per WSAV. A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Emergency services responded...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Army sergeant killed at Georgia base identified as Plum resident
FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort...
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
1 dead in Hinesville shooting
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. According to Hinesville Police Maj. Tracey Howard, the incident happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Witnesses said they heard one to two gunshots and watched the victim exit the apartment into a […]
WJCL
UPDATE: Woman dead following shooting at wax salon; ex-boyfriend charged in her murder
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff. European Wax Center sent WJCL 22 News the following statement:. "European Wax Center is devastated by the tragic loss of Natalie Sampayo, an associate working at our franchisee’s Savannah location. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Natalie’s family, friends and coworkers. Right now, our sole focus is on taking care of those affected by this tragedy. The center has temporarily closed, and the franchisee is providing support to the associates. We are working closely with law enforcement on its ongoing investigation and are grateful to these first responders for their efforts."
Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
Police: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
Savannah Man Sentenced To Prison For Violent Kidnapping
SAVANNAH, GA. – A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after
YAHOO!
Mom used drugs, assaulted Ga. toddler before dumping his body in landfill, according to indictment
A Chatham County grand jury indicted the mother a toddler found dead in a landfill on 19 charges in his murder Wednesday, WJCL-TV reported. Quinton Simon, who was 20 months old when he vanished from his home in October, was later found dead. New documents allege that Leilani Simon, 22,...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol investigating deadly auto-pedestrian collision in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was hit and killed on US-278 Wednesday night. Troopers say a pedestrian was traveling south across US-278 near Hilton Head around 8:21 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle traveling west on the same road.
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
Beaufort County deputies searching for missing man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Donald Youmans was last seen on Dec. 6. Youmans is six-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He might also be wearing a t-shirt […]
BCSO searching for credit card theft suspects
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four credit card theft suspects at Target. Deputies say they are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases. The suspects were caught on video surveillance at Target on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on […]
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
