Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituaries: Lloyd Charles Hafner, Larry Allen Yager

Of Munith, formerly of Chelsea, age 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at his home. He was born June 4, 1951 in Jackson, Michigan, the son of Charles “Bud” and Elaine J. (Ferry) Hafner. Lloyd graduated from Chelsea High School in 1969. He served in Boy...
CHELSEA, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target

Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
ANN ARBOR, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'

After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. This post was originally published on this site.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level

A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
SOUTH LYON, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Rotary Club’s Holiday Benefit Concert a Success

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jeff Holden for the information in this story.) The Rotary Club of Chelsea hosted its first holiday concert featuring Three Men and a Tenor on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium. All proceeds went to the Rotary Club scholarship fund for...
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Thai food restaurant, Basil Babe, to open at former Hamburger Mary’s location in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI -- A Ypsilanti popup will soon have a place to call home with the launch of a restaurant in the former Tower Inn space. Basil Babe, a Thai food popup that has floated around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti since 2020, will be launching a brick-and-mortar version in the coming weeks. The restaurant will open at 701 W. Cross St., previously home to Tower Inn and Hamburger Mary’s.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Friends, family remember 2 women killed year ago in Flint

FLINT, MI – Bundled in thick coats, stocking caps, and gloves, friends, and family of Terrencia Benjamin and Tyanika Griffin braved the cold temperatures Tuesday night as they gathered near the intersection of Kearsley and Harrison streets in downtown Flint. Together, about 50 people honored the two women, who...
FLINT, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Publisher’s Column: Changes Ahead on Chelsea Update

I alluded to some changes coming to Chelsea Update in 2023 in a previous publisher’s message and those plans are currently underway with unanimous buy-in from those folks contacted about it. I cannot begin to tell you how excited this new project makes me feel. It has re-energized my...
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
ANN ARBOR, MI

