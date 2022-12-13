Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Rested Michigan returns to action vs. Lipscomb
Michigan was successful in its first test in showing it can overcome the loss of a key player. And now
Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff
The Michigan Football helmet is one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of athletic equipment anywhere in the world - and now it's getting a new addition for the college football playoff. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of team 143, died exactly one week ago after a two-year...
chelseaupdate.com
Recent Obituaries: Lloyd Charles Hafner, Larry Allen Yager
Of Munith, formerly of Chelsea, age 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at his home. He was born June 4, 1951 in Jackson, Michigan, the son of Charles “Bud” and Elaine J. (Ferry) Hafner. Lloyd graduated from Chelsea High School in 1969. He served in Boy...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
diehardsport.com
Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target
Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
elisportsnetwork.com
Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'
After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. This post was originally published on this site.
HometownLife.com
Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level
A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
jtv.tv
Brayden Lape Delivers Season of Pride to Grass Lake and the Jackson Community
Brayden Lape awaits the results Tuesday Night on The Voice. ( December 13, 2022 11.02 PM) The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show is Bryce Leatherwood. Brayden Lape’s name was announced first by...
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 21: ‘Silly Songs with Sharon’ at Chelsea Library
TO learn more about this program or about upcoming programs at Chelsea District Library, please click here.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Rotary Club’s Holiday Benefit Concert a Success
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jeff Holden for the information in this story.) The Rotary Club of Chelsea hosted its first holiday concert featuring Three Men and a Tenor on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium. All proceeds went to the Rotary Club scholarship fund for...
Thai food restaurant, Basil Babe, to open at former Hamburger Mary’s location in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- A Ypsilanti popup will soon have a place to call home with the launch of a restaurant in the former Tower Inn space. Basil Babe, a Thai food popup that has floated around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti since 2020, will be launching a brick-and-mortar version in the coming weeks. The restaurant will open at 701 W. Cross St., previously home to Tower Inn and Hamburger Mary’s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
Friends, family remember 2 women killed year ago in Flint
FLINT, MI – Bundled in thick coats, stocking caps, and gloves, friends, and family of Terrencia Benjamin and Tyanika Griffin braved the cold temperatures Tuesday night as they gathered near the intersection of Kearsley and Harrison streets in downtown Flint. Together, about 50 people honored the two women, who...
chelseaupdate.com
Publisher’s Column: Changes Ahead on Chelsea Update
I alluded to some changes coming to Chelsea Update in 2023 in a previous publisher’s message and those plans are currently underway with unanimous buy-in from those folks contacted about it. I cannot begin to tell you how excited this new project makes me feel. It has re-energized my...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
Win or not, ‘he’s a star.’ Community turns out to watch Brayden Lape in ‘The Voice’ finale
JACKSON, MI – Support from throughout Jackson County and the state has gotten Brayden Lape to the finale on “The Voice,” and this encouragement was strong during his finale performances on Monday. More than 200 people gathered at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St....
Comments / 0