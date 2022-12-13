ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Does New Jersey Really Have A Hidden Gem Attraction?

One thing is for sure in New Jersey. It's hard to keep anything here a secret, so keeping any destination under the radar is pretty rare. New Jersey is the home of many amazing attractions, not the least of which is the Atlantic Ocean, which crashes its waves on the gorgeous beaches up and down the Jersey Shore. That's a hard attraction to keep a secret.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Who Should You Holiday Tip In New Jersey And How Much?

Around the holidays it can start to feel like you are accepting an Oscar. You start mentally rattling off the people you have to thank for “making it all possible”. So who do we tip and how much?. Some people don’t believe in tipping someone for just doing...
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy