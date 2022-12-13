ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chelseaupdate.com

Career Day Offers Chelsea High School Students Look at Many Occupations

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Luman Strong for the information and photo in this story.) Chelsea High School sponsored a “Career Day” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, during which more than 40 guests were invited to the school representing as many different occupational fields. These guests presented their...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Publisher’s Column: Changes Ahead on Chelsea Update

I alluded to some changes coming to Chelsea Update in 2023 in a previous publisher’s message and those plans are currently underway with unanimous buy-in from those folks contacted about it. I cannot begin to tell you how excited this new project makes me feel. It has re-energized my...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Rotary Club’s Holiday Benefit Concert a Success

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jeff Holden for the information in this story.) The Rotary Club of Chelsea hosted its first holiday concert featuring Three Men and a Tenor on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium. All proceeds went to the Rotary Club scholarship fund for...
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy