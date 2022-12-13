ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

Baker County man found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges in Capitol riot

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjTtN_0jgmdfPW00

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County resident was found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Bradley Weeks, 44, of Macclenny, Florida, was found guilty of five charges, including one felony. The verdict followed a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan.

Weeks was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the government’s evidence, Weeks traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and recorded video of the crowd on the Capitol lawn.

Upon reaching the Upper West Terrance of the Capitol Building, Weeks set the camera to record himself declaring the following:

“We’ve reached the steps. We’ve had to climb scaffolding. We’ve had to climb ladders. We’ve had to break things to get through, but we’ve gotten through. We’ve gotten through, and we are taking back the Capitol! We’re taking back our country! This is our 1776! This is where it’s gonna happen! This is where tyranny will fall! This is where America will rise! Look at this, America! Look at this!”

Weeks followed the self-recording by entering the Capitol Building shortly after.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Weeks will be looking at a maximum of 20 years in prison on the felony charge. He might be also facing financial penalties.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The misdemeanor offenses each range from six months to one year of incarceration.

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
Lake City Reporter

One killed, two injured in shooting

One man was killed and two others injured in a Thursday night shooting. According to a Lake City Police Department release, officers on patrol heard gunshots near NW Jefferson Street and NW Florida Avenue around 9:19 p.m. Thursday. When they responded to the area, the officers found two injured victims,...
LAKE CITY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe

43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City gunfire strikes vehicle

According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers near N. Davis Street heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m. They were unable to identify the source of the gunfire. At 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate property damage involving stray gunfire. The victim told officers they were traveling...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police investigate shooting incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD arrests gunman in shooting

A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Live Oak fugitive apprehended

Suwannee County law enforcement officers arrested a Live Oak man Wednesday morning wanted in connection with several robberies. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media post, SCSO deputies and Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) officers arrested Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21. Ellis was found hiding at a residence in the 400 block of Louis Avenue in Live Oak.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy