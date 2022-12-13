Read full article on original website
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
7 Places to Celebrate Cuffing Season In Las Vegas
Seasons don’t change in Las Vegas so much as they collide. Not only does the...
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
963kklz.com
Mike and Carla’s World-Famous Jingle Bell Rock Has Been Found!
Mike and Carla’s World-Famous “Jingle Bell Rock” has been found!. Well, Mike & Carla’s World Famous “Jingle Bell Rock” has been found and returned home to 96.3 KKLZ! After listening each weekday to KKLZ for the past couple of weeks and following the clues, Morissa Baker found the “Jingle Bell Rock” just off Blue Diamond Rd. and Arroyo in plain site near the tiny town of Blue Diamond.
Burger Brasserie to Be Replaced by Guy Fieri Project
Burger Brasserie has closed and a new Guy Fieri project appears to be on the way
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
The Hot Dog King of Las Vegas Opens Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo in NYC
Joint Venture Makes New American Brand Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo Available for Pick-up and Delivery
‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police
A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables after he fell asleep, police said.
nevadabusiness.com
Prime Rib Is Back for Christmas Day at Jacksons!
For one day only, and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, prime rib is back at Jackson’s Bar & Grill! Come and join us on Christmas Day for an amazing meal with no stress… we cook and clean so you can enjoy!. “We’re pleased to offer...
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Detroit native headlines Las Vegas fight card
(CBS DETROIT) - With an undefeated professional boxing record of 16 fights, Detroit native Frank Martin is one fight away from boxing stardom. Martin was born in Motown, however he was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by his mother.This talented boxer with 12 knockouts is on the verge of taking his career to the next level.The 27-year-old turned professional in Indianapolis nearly five years ago, and on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, he'll go up against another up-and-coming fighter when he faces his toughest challenger in Michel Rivera, who also undefeated at (24-0)."He calls himself Ali,...
vegas24seven.com
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
lasvegasblackimage.com
HISTORIC BLACK VEGAS | African-American Timeline: Before Las Vegas
Last month, I started this timeline with events in Las Vegas Valley that began in 1870. Because of phone calls, I am making two changes. I am sharing a few state and national entries for greater understanding of our local Las Vegas Black history. Secondly, I am including my UNLV phone number so those with questions regarding these entries, will not have to be transferred all over UNLV’s campus looking for me.
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
Las Vegas bar gaining popularity for its over-the-top Christmas decorations
"People come in with gifts and offer if we want to add them to our decorations. We always say yes,” said Lorenzo Valoy, an employee at the bar.
