ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Mike and Carla’s World-Famous Jingle Bell Rock Has Been Found!

Mike and Carla’s World-Famous “Jingle Bell Rock” has been found!. Well, Mike & Carla’s World Famous “Jingle Bell Rock” has been found and returned home to 96.3 KKLZ! After listening each weekday to KKLZ for the past couple of weeks and following the clues, Morissa Baker found the “Jingle Bell Rock” just off Blue Diamond Rd. and Arroyo in plain site near the tiny town of Blue Diamond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Prime Rib Is Back for Christmas Day at Jacksons!

For one day only, and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, prime rib is back at Jackson’s Bar & Grill! Come and join us on Christmas Day for an amazing meal with no stress… we cook and clean so you can enjoy!. “We’re pleased to offer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Detroit

Detroit native headlines Las Vegas fight card

(CBS DETROIT) - With an undefeated professional boxing record of 16 fights, Detroit native Frank Martin is one fight away from boxing stardom. Martin was born in Motown, however he was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by his mother.This talented boxer with 12 knockouts is on the verge of taking his career to the next level.The 27-year-old turned professional in Indianapolis nearly five years ago, and on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, he'll go up against another up-and-coming fighter when he faces his toughest challenger in Michel Rivera, who also undefeated at (24-0)."He calls himself Ali,...
DETROIT, MI
vegas24seven.com

Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023

Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasblackimage.com

HISTORIC BLACK VEGAS | African-American Timeline: Before Las Vegas

Last month, I started this timeline with events in Las Vegas Valley that began in 1870. Because of phone calls, I am making two changes. I am sharing a few state and national entries for greater understanding of our local Las Vegas Black history. Secondly, I am including my UNLV phone number so those with questions regarding these entries, will not have to be transferred all over UNLV’s campus looking for me.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy