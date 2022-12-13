Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced the new Terastal phenomenon, which adds a unique new wrinkle to battles. The option allows players to change a Pokemon's type, but it seems it actually does more than The Pokemon Company has acknowledged. YouTuber Eve-Pao has discovered that Terastallizing actually provides a boost to moves with a Base Power under 60. This is only the case for moves that match the Pokemon's Tera type. For example, a Fuecoco with a Fire Tera type will have its Ember boosted from a Base Power of 40 to a Base Power of 60 after Terastallizing.

9 DAYS AGO