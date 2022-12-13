Read full article on original website
BC3 Graduates First Class In Practical Nursing
Six students received recognition this week as the first ever graduates from Butler County Community College’s practical nursing program. BC3 began the program in 2021 in response to a shortage of nurses in the Western Pennsylvania area. “This is a historic and significant event,” Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of...
Winston Williams
Winston Williams, 57, of Butler passed away on Friday, December 9th 2022. He was born on January 6th, 1965 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to the late Willie and Arleatha ( Ward ) Williams. Winston attended Perth Amboy high School then joined the US Army. After serving his country honorably, he attended Strayer University & BCCC for business administration. He most recently worked as a supervisor for the VA hospital in Aspinwall. Winston enjoyed shooting pool and playing video games. He was a very social person, who was honest and selfless. He was also known to be very giving, which is one of the qualities that made him a great partner and father. Winston spent close to 25 wonderful years with his partner Donna Shelton who he called the love of his life. Surviving are his children Chyntearia Quetot, Kayla Williams, and Virgil Luster. Also his siblings; Toleather Williams-Thomas & Walter Williams; 6 grandchildren & two great-grandchildren; his nephews; Michael, Dwayne, and Shaun Thomas and 2 great nephews. Winston was preceded in death by his sister. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 19th 2022 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE ROAD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDEGEIBEL.COM. A funeral service and full military honors will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 at 11 AM. Burial will be held privately in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Alexander “Alex” Lotraris
Alexander “Alex” Lotraris, 82, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Autumn Grove Transitions Health Care Center. He was born January 16, 1940, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to the late Gus Lotraris and the late Irene (Crulicki) Tomaras. Alex graduated from Vandergrift High School....
Paul David Throm
Paul David Throm, age 70, of Butler; passed away at his residence on Thursday morning, December 15, 2022, following an illness. He is the husband of Denise Throm, Real Estate Agent with Berkshire Hathaway, Butler. Born November 19,1952 in Greensburg, Westmorland County; he was the son of the late George...
Manorah Lighting Set For Sunday In Cranberry
A southern Butler County municipality welcomes community members of every faith to a celebration of the eight-day observance of Chanukah. On Sunday a public Menorah lighting will be held at the Cranberry Township’s Municipal Center on Rochester Road from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event will feature a...
Joseph J. Valensky
Joseph J. Valensky, 43, of Butler passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 26, 1979 to Joseph and Kimberly Valensky. Joseph attended Slippery Rock High School, and then began driving truck, and was employed at Austin’s in Mars, PA. Joseph loved attending truck pulls and enjoyed anything with a motor, especially big rigs. He also loved chainsaws, flame throwers, guns, most of all Joseph loved his dogs, Diesel & Chloe. Not only was he known for being very loving, caring, hardworking and able to fix anything, Joe was also extremely compassionate and had a heart of gold. Joseph was also known to be smart, vibrant and the life of the party. Above all else he prided himself on being a great husband. He was loved and will be forever missed. Joseph was the beloved husband of Kirstin (Kiser) Valensky since 2018. Joe is also survived by his grandparents Bill & Nancy McDowell. Also, his in-laws, aunts, uncles & cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe & Penny Valensky. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Knoch tops Valley for first win/Butler inducting three into Athletic HOF tonight
–Knoch earned their first victory of the season with a 51-42 win over Valley. –North Catholic-75 Ambridge-48. –Mars-80 Kiski Area-63. –Freeport-74 Valley-40. –North Catholic-61 Highlands-33. –Mars-44 Kiski Area-39. –Seneca Valley-54 Neshannock-50 in overtime. Tonight:. –The Butler boys host Franklin Regional. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game begins at 7:20pm on WBUT....
Butler bowlers roll over Shaler
–The Butler bowling teams swept Shaler 7-0 Thursday. Eric Devore led the boys with a 706 series and high game of 257. Zac Kniess added a 661 series and high game of 254. Butler improved to 4-0. Shaler is now 3-1. The three-game series total was Butler-3214 Shaler-2832. –The Golden...
Butler bowlers dominant in win/Freeport splits
–Butler swept Kiski Area 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with a 780 series with games of 265-247-268. Alex Ekas added a 664 series with a high game of 247. The Butler girls were led by Kelsee McConnell who rolled a 671 series with a high game of 232. Butler travels to Shaler today.
Cookies With Santa At Mars Sunday
The young- and the young at heart- are invited to spend an afternoon with Kris Kringle in southern Butler County this weekend. The Mars Area High School Student Council is sponsoring Cookies with Santa from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the High School cafeteria. This free event will...
Wreaths Across America Set For Saturday
Hundreds of volunteers are expected to gather at North Main Cemetery Saturday morning to honor veterans in a yearly tradition. This is now the fourth year that Wreaths Across America has held the event in Butler. Volunteers will gather for a ceremony at noon, and then take time to lay over 1,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans.
Chamber Of Commerce’s Coffee Club Resumes
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. Armco Credit Union will join the Chamber to present the Friday Morning Coffee Club tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott. Participants will have the chance to enjoy...
Cranberry Twp. Beginning Economic Redevelopment Study
Cranberry Township will be looking at plans that officials say will keep the municipality economically strong in the future. The board of supervisors approved a redevelopment study that will look at Cranberry’s “commercial core” and its future. The DCED awarded the township $50,000 that will go to...
“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville
Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
Pitt and SRU defensive linemen receive All-American honors
The Sporting News named Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey to their All-American list. That makes the fifth of all five NCAA-recognized All-America lists, with makes Kancey Pitt’s 15th unanimous All-American. He is the first since Aaron Donald in 2013. Slippery Rock University senior defensive end D.J. Adediwura was named...
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash
A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car
State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Mixed Precipitation Looms
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Butler County that runs from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. According to the alert, parts of Butler County could see a mixed precipitation through the overnight into Thursday morning. As of now, the forecast calls for .1 inches of...
