Joseph J. Valensky, 43, of Butler passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 26, 1979 to Joseph and Kimberly Valensky. Joseph attended Slippery Rock High School, and then began driving truck, and was employed at Austin’s in Mars, PA. Joseph loved attending truck pulls and enjoyed anything with a motor, especially big rigs. He also loved chainsaws, flame throwers, guns, most of all Joseph loved his dogs, Diesel & Chloe. Not only was he known for being very loving, caring, hardworking and able to fix anything, Joe was also extremely compassionate and had a heart of gold. Joseph was also known to be smart, vibrant and the life of the party. Above all else he prided himself on being a great husband. He was loved and will be forever missed. Joseph was the beloved husband of Kirstin (Kiser) Valensky since 2018. Joe is also survived by his grandparents Bill & Nancy McDowell. Also, his in-laws, aunts, uncles & cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe & Penny Valensky. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO