Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yahoo Sports
First Community Church of Joplin donates to eight community agencies during holiday season
Dec. 17—Instead of mailing its end-of-year donations from its charitable trust, First Community Church of Joplin opted for a more personal touch this holiday season. A morning reception at the church gave church members the opportunity to meet with community organization leaders and put faces to those relationships. "It...
Yahoo Sports
Joplin Schools staff tour new Dover Hill Elementary School
Dec. 17—Christmas came early for Joplin teaching staff members who had the opportunity to tour the new Dover Hill Elementary School during an open house on Friday ahead of its official opening early next year. Dover Hill Elementary, located at 1100 N. Main St., will house about 400 students...
Yahoo Sports
2 defendants waive hearings in Joplin domestic assault cases
Dec. 16—Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday in separate Joplin felony domestic assault cases and were ordered to stand trial. Dakota R. Campbell, 21, waived his hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Yahoo Sports
2 grams of meth mix have Webb City woman facing trafficking charge
Dec. 16—A Webb City woman on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on a drug trafficking charge of possession of 2 grams of powder that proved to be a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County...
Yahoo Sports
Rural Pineville man to stand trial in assault of wife, son
Dec. 16—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge has ordered a 56-year-old man to stand trial on charges that he choked his wife and beat and doused their son with gasoline when the boy tried to come to her defense. Associate Judge John LePage decided at the end of a...
Yahoo Sports
BRING IT ON: Neosho taking Class 4 action head on
Dec. 16—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team jumped from Class 3 to Class 4 for the 2022-23 campaign. The Wildcats have spent at least the past 18 years competing in Class 3. With the recent growth within the district, they've been moved up to the highest classification in the state of Missouri.
Yahoo Sports
Second half dooms Carl Junction boys in tourney
Dec. 17—ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County came out strong in the third quarter and went on to down Carl Junction 61-50 Friday in the boys' portion of the McDonald County Classic. The loss puts the Bulldogs (4-3) against Nevada in the consolation matchup at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed...
Yahoo Sports
Carl Junction girls hike record to 9-1
Dec. 17—CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Destiny Buerge netted 33 points and Carl Junction had three other girls in double figures Friday to upend visiting Strafford 69-55. Despite trailing 30-27 at intermission, the Bulldogs gained momentum in the second half, wrapping up the decision with a 21-8 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Yahoo Sports
Wright, Buerge are Globe's athletes of the week
Dec. 17—Joplin's All Wright and Carl Junction's Destiny Buerge are The Joplin Globe's prep athletes of the week for their performances on the hardwood the week ending Dec. 10. All Wright. Wright was far and away the top scorer in the eight-team field at last week's 76th Carthage Invitational...
Yahoo Sports
McAuley topples Northeast's boys
Dec. 17—McAuley Catholic's boys used a big third quarter Friday to get by host Northeast 51-41. The Warriors, leading 28-25 at halftime, were topped by Rocco Bazzano-Joseph's 18 points (all 3-pointers). The only other McAuley player to score in double figures was Noah Black with 14. McAuley (4-5) will...
Yahoo Sports
Joplin boys fall in closing seconds to Lee's Summit
Dec. 17—With less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Joplin's boys basketball team led visiting Lee's Summit by eight points and appeared poised to earn its fifth win of the season. But the Tigers pulled off a stunner, outscoring Joplin 11-2 down the stretch and scoring the...
Yahoo Sports
Eagles fall to visiting Panthers
Dec. 17—After giving up 30 points and getting outscored by 17 in the first half, Joplin's girls basketball team was a lot better in the final two quarters. But visiting Lee's Summit still earned a 50-27 win against the Eagles on Friday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium, dropping Joplin to 2-6 on the year.
Comments / 0