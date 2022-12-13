Dec. 16—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team jumped from Class 3 to Class 4 for the 2022-23 campaign. The Wildcats have spent at least the past 18 years competing in Class 3. With the recent growth within the district, they've been moved up to the highest classification in the state of Missouri.

