WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest must-see videos from the Sedgwick County Zoo show one of its newest residents as he continues to grow and get to know more of his immediate family. The baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, was born Nov. 15, one month ago this week. Over the past four weeks, millions have followed his young life, including his birth by c-section, considered a miracle, a viral video of a reunion with his mother a couple days later, and sweet moments captured and widely shared since then.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO