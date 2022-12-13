Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita students put together care packages for homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
KAKE TV
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
Light show for charities coming up Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The third annual Snowed on Snokomo holiday light show is coming up Friday night from 5:30 p.m. on at 9880 West Snokomo Road in The Highlands. There will be free hot chocolate and candy canes and sugar cookies will be available from the Sinrolls food truck.
Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
ksal.com
Holiday Light Display Grows Larger
A new holiday light display which debuted in Salina last year has grown even larger this year. According to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, the Christmas light display surrounding Olivia’s Playground at Center Street Park has even more lights this year and now features a lighted tunnel. The park,...
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
Hutch Rec to host annual gingerbread house decorating event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Volunteer elves in the Salt City have been busy at work this week, constructing 1,200 gingerbread houses in preparation for Hutch Rec’s Gingerbread House Decorating Event this weekend. In addition to the gingerbread house decorating, the following activities will be available for the public to...
Peterson chosen to teach about WIC updates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heather Peterson, RDN, LD WIC Coordinator at the Reno County Health Department, has been chosen by the National WIC Association to be the local and state proponent for the new updates to the WIC Food Package. Peterson has been the Kansas representative to the National WIC...
Christmas Came Early for local man who lost wife to cancer
Christmas came early for a local man whose year has been struck with tragedy.
KWCH.com
Chimpanzee family comes together at Sedgwick County Zoo as Kucheza turns 1 month old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest must-see videos from the Sedgwick County Zoo show one of its newest residents as he continues to grow and get to know more of his immediate family. The baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, was born Nov. 15, one month ago this week. Over the past four weeks, millions have followed his young life, including his birth by c-section, considered a miracle, a viral video of a reunion with his mother a couple days later, and sweet moments captured and widely shared since then.
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Hutchinson Municipal Band performing Sunday and Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Municipal Band is set to offer two free Christmas concerts in the coming week. The first will be at the Hutchinson Art Center where the Hutchinson Brass Quintet, an ensemble of the Hutchinson Municipal Band, will present a brief concert at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Then, the Hutchinson Municipal Band will perform a full Christmas Concert on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 pm at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre.
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Newton police warn of Facebook scam that swaps a plea to share the post with malicious links
Newton police are warning of a novel new social media scam that relies on your urge to share a post with others to spread.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
Additional security at Prairie Hills Middle School Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with Buhler USD 313 are investigating a conversation involving guns at school. At the end of the day on Tuesday, a student reported overhearing a conversation in the hallway. In this conversation, a Prairie Hills Middle School student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school.
KWCH.com
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area. Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone...
