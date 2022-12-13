Read full article on original website
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin also said that Moscow could adopt what he described as a “US concept” of using preemptive military strikes, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.It comes as Russian forces placed Grad multiple-launch-rocket systems on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s territory, according to Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.The rocket launchers are next to spent nuclear...
Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
How ruthless Russian oligarchs are ‘MURDERING each other’ in bloody battle for power in Putin’s ‘viper’s nest’
RUSSIAN oligarchs are murdering each other in a bloody battle for power in Putin's depraved "viper's nest", according to one expert. Russia savant Bill Browder said the oligarchs were scrambling to protect their wealth after being hit hard by Western sanctions. The renowned banker - who fell out with Putin...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
