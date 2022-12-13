Read full article on original website
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
Camp Lejeune conducts live-fire exercise
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over at Camp Lejeune, marines are continuously training and preparing for combat. Their 1st Battalion, 8th Marines conducted a live-fire exercise using mortars, machine guns, and rocket shots. This is the first time that these platoons are working together, and for some, their first time taking part in an exercise […]
WECT
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Indochine Express
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days seemingly get shorter, it appears the time to get everything done during the day goes with the fading sunlight. Though the seconds, minutes, and hours are still there, the darkness seems to siphon away that precious time while the cold keeps you inside, wrapped up in blankets. It all plays into the inherent malaise that comes with winter.
WECT
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Forensic doctor identifies bones found by Plastic Ocean Project in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Bones were found during a litter pickup along U.S. 421 in New Hanover County on Sunday, December 11. Experts had to identify if the bones belonged to a human or an animal. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environment protection non-profit, was conducting...
WECT
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month. On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look. The mansion will feature...
WilmingtonBiz
$13.9M Wrightsville Beach Home Still For Sale, But Withdrawn From Auction
The seller of a Wrightville Beach home, now listed for nearly $14 million, withdrew the house from an auction that had been set to begin Dec. 9. The custom-built, 8,600-square-foot house at 1 Auditorium Circle, off Causeway Drive between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, is listed by Wilmington-based Landmark Sotheby's International Realty and was going to be auctioned off through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.
The Daily South
North Carolina Cows Flee Live Nativity Scene, Jump Into Cape Fear River
Police officers in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, found themselves in an a-moo-sing holiday situation when a group of thespian cows performing in a live nativity scene fled their pen and ran amok in the island town last week. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may...
WECT
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WECT
Oak Island Town Council chooses vendor to develop paid parking program
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - As the cost for everything ranging from groceries to Christmas gifts costs more lately, some people will soon be paying more for a daytrip to the beach. The Oak Island Town Council voted to select Otto Connect to work with them to create a paid...
columbuscountynews.com
Lewis Protest Refused by State
•. Local elections board has no jurisdiction over criminal accusations, state says. The second protest against incoming sheriff Jody Greene was dismissed by the State Board of Elections on Monday. In a letter to Herman Lewis of the Columbus County NAACP, SBOE General Counsel Paul Cox said the executive director...
WECT
Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident of Rocky Point on Dec. 13 in connection to allegations that he had sexual conversations with a 15 year old online. In a release, the PCSO says that Austen Andrew Gouge, 23, had sexual conversations and...
