ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Camp Lejeune conducts live-fire exercise

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over at Camp Lejeune, marines are continuously training and preparing for combat.  Their 1st Battalion, 8th Marines conducted a live-fire exercise using mortars, machine guns, and rocket shots. This is the first time that these platoons are working together, and for some, their first time taking part in an exercise […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

City of Southport giving away mulch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Indochine Express

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the days seemingly get shorter, it appears the time to get everything done during the day goes with the fading sunlight. Though the seconds, minutes, and hours are still there, the darkness seems to siphon away that precious time while the cold keeps you inside, wrapped up in blankets. It all plays into the inherent malaise that comes with winter.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month. On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look. The mansion will feature...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

$13.9M Wrightsville Beach Home Still For Sale, But Withdrawn From Auction

The seller of a Wrightville Beach home, now listed for nearly $14 million, withdrew the house from an auction that had been set to begin Dec. 9. The custom-built, 8,600-square-foot house at 1 Auditorium Circle, off Causeway Drive between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, is listed by Wilmington-based Landmark Sotheby's International Realty and was going to be auctioned off through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Lewis Protest Refused by State

•. Local elections board has no jurisdiction over criminal accusations, state says. The second protest against incoming sheriff Jody Greene was dismissed by the State Board of Elections on Monday. In a letter to Herman Lewis of the Columbus County NAACP, SBOE General Counsel Paul Cox said the executive director...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident of Rocky Point on Dec. 13 in connection to allegations that he had sexual conversations with a 15 year old online. In a release, the PCSO says that Austen Andrew Gouge, 23, had sexual conversations and...
ROCKY POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy