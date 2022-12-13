RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eric Stajos plunked down a dollar using Online Play on N.C. Lottery’s website. That dollar turned into $110,000 on Friday. Stajos matched all five white balls for the Cash 5 contest to win big during the holiday season. After arriving at the lottery headquarters to collect his prize, the Charlotte man took home $78,111.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO