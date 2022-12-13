Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Charlotte man turns $1 into $100K N.C. Lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eric Stajos plunked down a dollar using Online Play on N.C. Lottery’s website. That dollar turned into $110,000 on Friday. Stajos matched all five white balls for the Cash 5 contest to win big during the holiday season. After arriving at the lottery headquarters to collect his prize, the Charlotte man took home $78,111.
qcnews.com
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old...
qcnews.com
Poll: NC voters lean toward Florida’s DeSantis over Trump
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Most likely, North Carolina voters want to say goodbye to former President Donald Trump and hello to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A new statewide poll puts DeSantis high on the radar for a still-hypothetical race for the 2024 presidency. The new poll, conducted...
Comments / 0