ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Amy Christie

Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy