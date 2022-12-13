John F. Baker, 61, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. He was born on March 1st, 1961 in New Castle, PA to the late Paul & Catherine (Cray) Baker. John graduated from Butler High School and then attended Westminster College where he received his Bachelor’s degree. After graduation, he started his career at the Butler Eagle, which spanned 36 years. John was a member at the American Legion Post 117, the Sons of Italy Lodge, and the French & Belgium Club. He was very active and enjoyed golfing & jogging. He also loved watching football, especially the San Francisco 49’ers. John was known to be hardworking, dedicated to his job, and above all dedicated to his family. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Cooper) Baker who he married in 1989. In addition to Patricia, John also left behind his daughter Rachelle Baker and his sister Cathy (Bob Domachowski) Baker, both of whom he adored. Also surviving are his grand cats, Jack & Lily. He was preceded in death by his parents, four grandparents & his niece Jennifer “Buffy” Ogorchock. Family & Friends will be received on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 from 1-3 & 5-7pm at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. His funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home. Final committal prayers will be held Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 10 am in the Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for the amazing care they gave John while he was in their care.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO