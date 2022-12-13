Read full article on original website
notmepeople
3d ago
please please please trap us in the house for 3 days for all the dummies who go shopping like they don't have enough food!
Blue Wave
4d ago
Ain’t going to happen! It’s all fake! Every time, during the Christmas season, they threaten or promise a snow storm, it never happens! What a big disappointment!
Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm
Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
WGAL
Winter storm approaching Pennsylvania, expect travel issues
A winter storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to south-central Pennsylvania. The storm will start out as sleet and freezing rain. But by around midday on Thursday, it will switch over to a snow, rain mix. By later in the evening, the precipitation could switch over to all rain, which could be heavy.
Lehigh Valley weather: As 1 storm dies off, is a ‘foot-plus’ of snow possible next week?
Thursday’s wintry weather is winding down on Friday morning, with a winter storm warning ending at 10 a.m. in the Poconos and rain washing away whatever frozen precipitation fell in the Lehigh Valley, forecasts show. But, after what EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich called the “parting show”, his...
owegopennysaver.com
Winter Storm Warning takes effect
A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
therecord-online.com
Winter storm getting closer all the time
STATE COLLEGE, PA – It’s still on its way, a significant winter storm expected to blanket Clinton County on Thursday. For a better idea what the storm might do, check the “additional details” in the storm watch below. The Wednesday morning update from the National Weather...
Winter storm causes closed roads, crashes in Centre County
Numerous crashes have been reported throughout the area.
State College
Winter Storm Watch Issued as Snow Heads to Centre County
Snow and ice are in the forecast this week as central Pennsylvania gears up for the holidays. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation is expected to intensify through Thursday afternoon.
‘Significant winter storm’ will bring poor travel conditions to Centre County on Thursday
The National Weather Service at State College issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Winter storm barrels toward PA. Take these steps to check your fireplace, space heater
Forecasters warn strong winds could make the temperature feel like 17 degrees Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. Here’s some tips to safely heat your home.
Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.
Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
Anti-ice trucks to travel across several counties throughout the day
Montoursville, Pa. — In preparation for Thursday's winter weather, PennDOT will be pre-treating high-traffic roads in several counties. Anti-icing trucks will be spraying a wet salt brine solution on road surfaces. Roads in Snyder County were treated on Tuesday. Today, PennDOT is treating roads in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties. Salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to brine tanks on PennDOT trucks. All salt...
WOLF
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm
WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
Here are roadways PennDOT has issued restrictions on during winter storm
Editor’s note: This story has been modified to show changes that have occurred since early in the morning. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced it has placed travel restrictions on certain roadways due to the ice storm hitting the region Thursday. As of 11:00 p.m., all speeds restrictions have been lifted. The reduced speeds are in addition […]
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Implement Vehicle Restrictions across State Due to Expected Weather
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is preparing to implement vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state due to the expected icy and snowy conditions. The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 1 a.m. Thursday:. Tier 1. I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80 I-80 from I-79 to...
therecord-online.com
NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
iheart.com
Weather Watch Day Thursday as wintry mix moves into Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Today is the proverbial calm before the storm as we have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high around 40. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a low near 30. TOMORROW: WEATHER WATCH DAY. A messy WINTER STORM is headed our way....
