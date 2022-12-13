ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 2

Rhonda Pell
3d ago

should've gotten the maximum sentence of 2 years in prison plus the 5 years probation. Definitely should not be going home to his mother's for Christmas.This is TOTALLY WRONG!!!

Reply(1)
3
KLTV

Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

1 person shot in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse police seek information about possible daytime prowler

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - In response to reports of individuals allegedly attempting to enter unlocked homes, the Whitehouse Police Department is asking for any information residents may have regarding suspected parties. Whitehouse Police Department provided a photo of a person they say walked up to a residence’s back door and...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man shot, injured in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
