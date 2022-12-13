Read full article on original website
Rhonda Pell
3d ago
should've gotten the maximum sentence of 2 years in prison plus the 5 years probation. Definitely should not be going home to his mother's for Christmas.This is TOTALLY WRONG!!!
Related
Kilgore police identify officer involved in fatal shooting at Longview ER; grand jury declines to indict officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department says an officer who was involved in a fatal shooting at a Longview-area emergency room in late November has been no-billed by a grand jury. According to the KPD, just before 9 p.m., on Sunday, November 27, Sgt. Joshua Vercher was working...
KLTV
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
Kilgore off-duty police officer no-billed after fatal shooting at Longview emergency room
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore off-duty police officer was no-billed after a fatal shooting at a Longview emergency room, the Kilgore Police Department said. A 61-year-old man died on Nov. 27 after he allegedly pulled a gun on Sgt. Joshua Vercher and threatened him, authorities said. Vercher had a security job at Hospitality ER […]
Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
1 person shot in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
KLTV
Whitehouse police seek information about possible daytime prowler
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - In response to reports of individuals allegedly attempting to enter unlocked homes, the Whitehouse Police Department is asking for any information residents may have regarding suspected parties. Whitehouse Police Department provided a photo of a person they say walked up to a residence’s back door and...
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
Former Smith County Constable sentenced to probation for theft by jury
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the sentence was probated. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. He was sentenced to two years in state jail […]
Palestine man wanted by sheriff’s office, accused of striking girlfriend with rifle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man is wanted by officials for allegedly striking his girlfriend with a rifle and threatening both her and her mother. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for the arrest of Draven Ray Starr, 25, was issued after deputies responded to an assault complaint on Monday […]
KLTV
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
KLTV
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after decades of service to Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving Smith County for more than 40 years, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. “I’ve driven down to the courthouse every morning for 40 years and walked in those eastside steps,” Skeen said. And while that has been the consistent...
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith County
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *This copy written by Smith County.
KLTV
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It’s already there, why not use it? That’s what several East Texas cities and the Gregg County commissioner’s court have decided about the Sabine River. They have taken their first steps to developing a Sabine River Paddling Trail. “All in favor signify...
Intersection of W. Marshall Ave., N. Spur 63 in Longview blocked due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are asking drivers to avoid a busy intersection following a major crash. According to officials, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Marshall Ave. and N. Spur 63 just before 7 a.m. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will...
KLTV
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
Baby retires from City of Tyler through Infant at Work program, employees honored for years of service
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday morning, Infant at Work graduate Livia Dietz, daughter of Kate Dietz (Director of Utilities), retired and was recognized by the City of Tyler for spending the last six months brightening city staff’s days. The library presented Livia with a certificate and a bag of library goods including her first […]
‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
