TONIGHT: A gradual return of cloud cover and colder air locked in to begin the day. We woke up to temperatures in the upper with little wind chill factor for the morning commute. Clouds continued to increase west to east as we transitioned further into the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 40s. Our next weather system continues its eastward approach and will likely move into the Ohio Valley late tonight into the beginning of the day tomorrow. Precipitation will overtake the region with pockets of light to moderate rain possible. Tonight, rain moves in with breezy winds also in the forecast. Winds will blow from the east around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. Rain activity will continue on into the morning commute hours of Thursday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO