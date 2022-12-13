ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Most of central Pa. will see just rain, a touch of ice as winter storm passes through

Central Pennsylvania’s first storm of the season has been milder than originally thought, but forecasters warned ice will still coat some roads Thursday. Rain fell all morning on the most of central Pennsylvania and will last until about midday Friday, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Sleet and freezing rain could fall through early Thursday afternoon.
WTRF

Rainy morning commute for your Thursday

TONIGHT: A gradual return of cloud cover and colder air locked in to begin the day. We woke up to temperatures in the upper with little wind chill factor for the morning commute. Clouds continued to increase west to east as we transitioned further into the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 40s. Our next weather system continues its eastward approach and will likely move into the Ohio Valley late tonight into the beginning of the day tomorrow. Precipitation will overtake the region with pockets of light to moderate rain possible. Tonight, rain moves in with breezy winds also in the forecast. Winds will blow from the east around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. Rain activity will continue on into the morning commute hours of Thursday.
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
delawarepublic.org

Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning

Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clear, cold Tuesday before Winter storm conditions move in

BALTIMORE - Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.That watch will likely become an Ice Storm Warning for far western Maryland.Within the watch, snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches are possible, with ice accumulations potentially exceeding a quarter of an inch.Blustery winds will also be a factor. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.In the Baltimore area, a light icing is possible before changing over to rain around...
PennLive.com

Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain

Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener

A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
