Read full article on original website
Related
Most of central Pa. will see just rain, a touch of ice as winter storm passes through
Central Pennsylvania’s first storm of the season has been milder than originally thought, but forecasters warned ice will still coat some roads Thursday. Rain fell all morning on the most of central Pennsylvania and will last until about midday Friday, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Sleet and freezing rain could fall through early Thursday afternoon.
Wet, Windy Mess: Here's How Long Potent Nor'easter Will Linger
A nasty Nor'easter bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow along with gusty winds will linger throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 16. Projected, and simulated radar for 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, showing a mix of snow and sleet (blue and light blue), rain (green), and heavy rain (dark green) is shown i…
WTRF
Rainy morning commute for your Thursday
TONIGHT: A gradual return of cloud cover and colder air locked in to begin the day. We woke up to temperatures in the upper with little wind chill factor for the morning commute. Clouds continued to increase west to east as we transitioned further into the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 40s. Our next weather system continues its eastward approach and will likely move into the Ohio Valley late tonight into the beginning of the day tomorrow. Precipitation will overtake the region with pockets of light to moderate rain possible. Tonight, rain moves in with breezy winds also in the forecast. Winds will blow from the east around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. Rain activity will continue on into the morning commute hours of Thursday.
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
Winter weather advisory warns central Pa. will get snow, sleet and wind gusts Thursday
Central Pennsylvanians may want to try spending Thursday at home, as forecasters are calling for hours of snow, sleet, freezing rain and gusty winds. In a winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service called for 1–3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. About one tenth of an inch of ice is expected.
wtae.com
Freezing rain possible Thursday, winter storm watch issued for parts of western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be anImpact Day in the Pittsburgh region, with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow possible. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and Indiana County, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, as accumulating freezing rain is most likely in those areas.
delawarepublic.org
Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning
Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
Update: Most of central Pa. will see just rain, a touch of ice as winter storm passes through. Update: Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm. Update: Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Maryland Weather: Clear, cold Tuesday before Winter storm conditions move in
BALTIMORE - Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.That watch will likely become an Ice Storm Warning for far western Maryland.Within the watch, snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches are possible, with ice accumulations potentially exceeding a quarter of an inch.Blustery winds will also be a factor. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.In the Baltimore area, a light icing is possible before changing over to rain around...
Speed limit lowered on central Pa. highways ahead of snow, ice storm
The speed limit has dropped on most major highways as the midstate braces for several inches of snow, plus ice and wind. Forecasters are calling for up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, plus a tenth of an inch of ice. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday across south-central Pennsylvania.
WYFF4.com
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
Snow forecast; cold case arrest; new cookie shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 39; Low: 29. Mostly cloudy today, snow tomorrow. Home explosion: Residents and firefighters were evacuated from a Susquehanna Township house minutes before it blew up yesterday morning, officials said. A contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Snowy forecast: Parts of Pennsylvania could be coated in snow tomorrow....
Threat of wintry mix by Thursday morning in central Virginia
Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department […]
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener
A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1