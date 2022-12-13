“Pedrosa is an esteemed curator and director known for competence and originality.”. Brazil has had quite the week when it comes to art. Following the news that President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will reinstate the nation’s ministry of culture, organizers of the Venice Biennale announced that Brazilian curator Adriano Pedrosa will oversee the 60th International Art Exhibition — marking the first time a Latin American has been appointed to the role.

