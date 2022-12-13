Read full article on original website
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Pièces Uniques Latest Campaign Places Its FW22 Collection Into a Futuristic Plane
Creating an imaginary universe for Pièces Uniques‘ Fall/Winter 2022, designer Edmond Luu created a universe of three families based around the red, green, and blue primary digital colors for the “NATION” collection. To mark the release of the range, Pièces Uniques tapped Daniel Sannwald, the German photographer known for his artist portraits and outstanding fashion campaigns.
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
Kammui is Your Guide to Experience the Great Outdoors of Japan
Founded by Maximilian Mackee, also known as DJ Maxxrelax, a member of Kunichi Nomura‘s crew MILD BUNCH, Kammui is an emerging guide for outdoor experiences in Japan. Inspired by his love of backcountry snowboarding and other various outdoor activities, Mackee started the experience-based service for advanced and beginners to take in the nature of Japan.
Adriano Pedrosa Will Be the First Latin American to Organize the Venice Biennale
“Pedrosa is an esteemed curator and director known for competence and originality.”. Brazil has had quite the week when it comes to art. Following the news that President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will reinstate the nation’s ministry of culture, organizers of the Venice Biennale announced that Brazilian curator Adriano Pedrosa will oversee the 60th International Art Exhibition — marking the first time a Latin American has been appointed to the role.
