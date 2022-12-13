In recent memory, Travis Scott has been making a substantial amount of noise in the realm of music by making an appearance on “Open Arms” off of SZA‘s newly-released album SOS as well as featuring on a wealth of tracks on Metro Boomin‘s Heroes and Villains. And to close out the year, the Cactus Jack rapper is linking back up with Jordan Brand to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom” and supplementary apparel collection, the latter of which has just been unveiled.

