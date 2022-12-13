Read full article on original website
Holiday Readies Its Blank Program "clear the mind" Collection
Gearing up for the holiday season, Holiday brand is gearing up to release its latest collection of essentials. Dubbed “clear the mind,” the extensive Blank Program range sees the label focus on garments over any graphics. Comprised of hoodies, zip-up hoodies, and sweatpants, the heavyweight wears feature custom...
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
Pièces Uniques Latest Campaign Places Its FW22 Collection Into a Futuristic Plane
Creating an imaginary universe for Pièces Uniques‘ Fall/Winter 2022, designer Edmond Luu created a universe of three families based around the red, green, and blue primary digital colors for the “NATION” collection. To mark the release of the range, Pièces Uniques tapped Daniel Sannwald, the German photographer known for his artist portraits and outstanding fashion campaigns.
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
Travis Scott and Jordan Brand Reunite to Produce a New Apparel Collection
In recent memory, Travis Scott has been making a substantial amount of noise in the realm of music by making an appearance on “Open Arms” off of SZA‘s newly-released album SOS as well as featuring on a wealth of tracks on Metro Boomin‘s Heroes and Villains. And to close out the year, the Cactus Jack rapper is linking back up with Jordan Brand to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom” and supplementary apparel collection, the latter of which has just been unveiled.
Cézanne Self-Portrait Discovered Under 150-Year-Old Painting
“We went from having two Cézannes to three with this discovery.”. The Cincinnati Art Museum (CAM) was conducting a routine check on Paul Cézanne‘s Still Life with Bread and Eggs (1865) when something peculiar arose. There was an unusual concentration of cracks on a specific area of the painting, prompting conservator Serena Urry to examine the 150-year-old painting further.
Midnight Art Dept. Taps Classic 1987 Film 'The Lost Boys' For a Sharp-Toothed Collaboration
Hypebeast 100 honoree Shane Gonzales is gearing up to launch his final Midnight Art Dept. collection of the year in collaboration with the classic 1987 film, The Lost Boys. Based on the supernatural comedy-horror, which follows two brothers who relocate to a small California beach town where vampires are rumored to exist, the collection puts forth a frightening MO across its designs — and yes, David’s iconographic, blood-hungry expression is plastered all over.
Victor Victor and PANGAIA Deliver Latest Releases From Their Earth-Friendly Capsule
Shortly after being launched at the end of October, Victor Victor Worldwide and PANGAIA have returned to deliver the latest releases from their Earth-friendly capsule collection. Leading the range is the Chains Hoodie designed in collaboration with Steven Victor‘s music and media company. The limited-edition signature hoodie features a “Black” base and is accented by 3D embroidery and digitally printed chains.
South2 West8 Presents Its Next Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge Collaboration
Reebok collaborations have been firing out left and right lately. The brand has partnered with the s of Dime, Maharishi and Street Fighter to produce new footwear capsules, and now it’s broadening its catalog with a new Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge project alongside South2 West8. This serves as a...
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
Nike Presents Its Air Max Flyknit Racer in "Deep Royal Blue"
Following up on its recent “Neon Orange” iteration, Nike has just presented its latest version of its Air Max Flyknit Racer in a “Deep Royal Blue” colorway. Structurally, the Flyknit Racer merges a selection of different features from separate silhouettes to create a hybrid of past and present. For example, this new sneaker features the breathable knitted uppers of the Flyknit Racer, while it also integrates the bouncy Air Unit midsoles from the Air Max Pre-Day.
The adidas Y-3 Qasa High "Triple Black" is Re-Releasing
Continuing to celebrate 20 years of its Y-3 partnership with Yohji Yamamoto, adidas is now set to bring back its popular Qasa High footwear model in “Triple Black.” Standing as a signature footwear silhouette from the partnership, the adidas Y-3 Qasa High “Triple Black” is beloved for its futuristic design and minimalist monotone coloring.
What Will Streetwear's Biggest Trends Be in 2023?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated what trends the major players of streetwear will be pushing for 2023. Streetwear and luxury were never closer than in 2022. Palace x Gucci (and C.P. Company, Mercedes-AMG, Calvin Klein),...
Tesla Cars Can Now Play Steam Games in Holiday Update
Over the years, has added all sorts of features to its vehicles. From novelty to practical, these updates have allowed the company to add personality to its products while maintaining contemporary functionality in even its oldest cars when possible. While its vehicles have had all sorts of games added to its in-car display, Steam’s expansive library of games is now available for play in new Model S and X models.
Take a Closer Look at the Full New Balance 1906R "Protection Pack"
Making its debut in 2009, New Balance’s 1906R silhouette has pushed into the footwear market this year, dominating shelves far and wide with various makeovers, from the vibrant “Neon Lights” pair to many Cordura renditions. The highly-anticipated “Protection Pack” recently made its first appearance and now receives a closer look with four rumored colorways.
Brown and Blue Bolster Nike's Zoom Vomero 5
High-tech running shoes from the mid-aughts through the early 2010s have found a second life as a popular casual choice over the past few years. ASICS, New Balance and Saucony have all contributed to the craze, and, never to be outdone, Nike has thrown their hat in the ring — albiet less frequently — with models like the hybrid P-6000 and the Zoom Vomero 5. It’s the latter model that’s in question today, as it’s surfaced in a brand-new brown and blue color scheme.
The Popular "Panda" Palette Touches Down on the Nike Dunk Mid
In the sphere of mainstream sneaker palettes, few have surged in popularity quite like the “Panda” color scheme which has been made famous by the. Dunk Low and Dunk High — both of which have seen more restocks than we can keep track of at this point. And now, the black and white color-blocking is being transferred over to the Nike Dunk Mid.
Pony Re-Releases the Classic M-100 Sneaker for Its 50th Anniversary
Iconic athleticwear brand PONY is reaching into its archives to revive the classic M-100 sneaker for a limited edition re-release for the label’s 50-year anniversary. As the brand name entails (Product of New York), the company was born in Manhattan during the early ‘70s, the era when PONY set its foundation on originality and authenticity inspired by New York culture. From players on the basketball court to break dancers on cardboard, PONY created sneakers for authentic individuals. The M-100 model is reflective of this ethos and 50-year heritage, and is now being reintroduced to a whole new generation of authentic trailblazers.
Take an Architectural Tour of Barbie's Dreamhouse
Having first arrived on the Malibu scene in 1959, Barbara Millicent Roberts – or Barbie, as you may better know her – has since been the center of many debates surrounding societal ideals. Every inch of her plastic makeup has been scrutinized, but now, a new book is looking beyond the world’s most famous doll herself and taking a deep dive into her surroundings.
