ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

By LORNE COOK
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8LZ2_0jgmXto000

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers' careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup.

The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU's only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly's claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary.

“It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then you get something like this.”

Referring to her barely suppressed "fury, my anger, my sorrow," Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that "European democracy is under attack." While they convened in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly's other seat in Brussels.

The parliament, however, has always been a ripe target for people seeking funds or favors or to influence policy, from tobacco lobbyists and auto industry representatives to officials from national governments. The difference this time is that Belgian prosecutors found out.

Police have now conducted more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy, as part of a probe into bribery for political favors. Prosecutors suspect that some lawmakers and aides “were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence Parliament’s decisions.”

Hundreds of thousands of euros have been found in homes and a suitcase in a hotel room.

The General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, Luca Visentini, who was questioned by prosecutors over the affair, insisted Tuesday that he is “innocent of any wrongdoing,” and “absolutely committed to the fight against corruption.”

The scandal has rocked the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the Parliament. The group brings together center-left parties from across Europe. It remains the second-largest group in the 705-seat assembly but lost more than 30 seats in the last election as public support waned.

Prosecutors have charged four people, who have not been identified, with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece was among them. Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to terminate her term in office.

Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek former TV presenter, is from the S&D. Belgian EU lawmaker Marc Tarabella stood down as a group member on Monday, suggesting he might be among those charged. Three other S&D lawmakers have temporarily stopped doing senior duties, apparently because their parliamentary assistants were implicated.

Belgian authorities have not identified the Gulf country suspected of offering cash or gifts to officials but several members of the assembly and some Belgian media have linked the investigation to Qatar.

"Qatar has bought the votes of this assembly in order to cover up the exploitation and death of migrant workers on the World Cup infrastructures," Manon Aubry, co-chair of the Left group, said Monday.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists the allegations are “baseless and gravely misinformed.”

Arguably, Qatar has received some favorable reviews in Europe this year, but allegations that European officials were paid off to provide them would be hard to establish.

Senior members of the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, have praised the labor reforms Qatar made ahead of the World Cup. In April, the commission also began a drive to provide visa-free travel for Qataris holding biometric passports who want to come to Europe for short stays, although the parliament has shelved its role in that process in light of the investigation.

Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, who travelled to Qatar for the World Cup as sports is one of his files, insisted Tuesday that in his remarks and tweets “I religiously, scrupulously reproduced commission policy.”

Schinas said that he plans to keep using Twitter. “Thank God I did that. You can imagine what type of criticism I would have gotten if I hadn’t tweeted.” He said that he received a World Cup soccer ball and some chocolates from Qatari officials during his trip.

Perhaps now more than ever recently, Qatar is important to the EU. As Russia's war in Ukraine hits energy supplies, member countries are desperate to find reliable suppliers to help slash high energy prices. Two weeks ago, Germany signed a massive contract for Qatari liquefied natural gas.

For Olivier Hoedeman, a coordinator for lobbying watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory, the scandal is more about long-known shortcomings at the parliament.

“This horrific unfolding bribery scandal is a product of years of negligence which have come back to haunt EU institutions,” he said. “Earlier this year a ban was imposed on dodgy Russian lobbyists way too late. Today, Qatar is in focus. These are both wake-up calls. It’s not good enough to take reactive measures after yet another scandal.”

___

Raf Casert and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Moldova suspends 6 TV channels over alleged misinformation

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — The broadcast licenses of six television channels in Moldova have been suspended over accusations of misinformation, inaccurate coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and “attempts to manipulate public opinion,” authorities said. The decision to revoke the licenses of the channels...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Peru judge to rule on ex-president's detention amid protests

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Violent protests disrupting tourism and trade across Peru persisted Thursday as a judge considered whether to keep the country’s ex-president in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. The decision on whether to detain former President Pedro...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Scholz inaugurates 1st liquefied gas terminal in Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday inaugurated Germany's first liquefied natural gas terminal, declaring that the speed with which it was put into service is a signal that Europe's biggest economy will remain strong. The top three officials in the government — Scholz, Economy Minister...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Peru's accidental president fails to quell violent protests

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — It might be the world's shortest political honeymoon. Almost since the moment last week when Dina Boluarte took over from the ousted leader Pedro Castillo to become Peru's first female president, she has appealed for calm and a chance to govern, insisting that the caretaker job came to her out of circumstance, not personal ambition.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread power outages, Ukrainian officials said. Gunfire from air defense systems and thudding explosions combined with the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess "counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan's exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan's new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country's defense posture.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Poland's top cop set off grenade launcher by accident

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's top police official told a radio broadcaster that a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials accidentally exploded while he was moving it in his office this week. Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk gave his first comments after the unusual incident to...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
125K+
Followers
143K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy