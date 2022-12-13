Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Woman Solves Car Theft, A Chevelle Sends a Minivan Flying, and More…
It’s time to unpack the headlines before the holidays…. For the last time this year, the Motorious Podcast reviews the recent headlines that include Cristy Lee’s stolen Hellcat, a Florida woman who found a stash of stolen cars, and Hertz settles with their customers. We also discuss why BMW is telling you to hang onto your used car, the Camaro becoming a sub-brand, and a Chevelle sends a minivan flipping in Florida. Watch here:
MotorTrend Magazine
Roadkill’s 426 Hemi-Powered AMC Gremlin Is Freiburger’s Dream Street Freak
Earlier this season on Roadkill, Mike Finnegan stole a car. It wasn't really stealing, he just coordinated the transportation of David Freiburger's 1975 AMC Gremlin from the dreaded MotorTrend project car storage lot in Southern California (where somehow Roadkill project cars seem to deteriorate faster than in less-hospitable climates) to his home in Georgia. The 426 Hemi-powered Street Freak had been sitting, wounded and nearly forgotten, for a couple years after its last Roadkill road trip—also its first road trip after being transformed into the "Hemi Gremmie"—and Freiburger wasn't sure when (or if) he was going to get to rebuilding the titular Hemi engine.
NASCAR was born 75 years ago when 'Big Bill' France brought 40 bootleggers to a hotel in Daytona
With stock car racing scattered and disorganized, Bill France set out on Dec. 14, 1947 to gather together its biggest players, and NASCAR was born.
MotorTrend Magazine
Real Factory Hot Rods Return to NHRA
Early in 2021, NHRA officials began talking with numerous racers about creating a new class based on the Factory Stock Showdown eliminator, which includes the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet, and Dodge/Mopar Challenger Drag Pak. The concept was to put the same engines that propel those cars to mid-to-high-7-second elapsed times into tubular-chassis machines that weigh around 1,000 pounds less, and mandate a manual transmission to make things exciting. And rather than continuing with the svelte tire specification of the Factory Stock Showdown cars, this class would utilize 33x10.5-inch tires for far greater traction.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson To Unveil 2023 Motorcycle Lineup On January 18
Harley-Davidson does things differently; Always has, (probably) always will. For example, while most motorcycle manufacturers scrambled to showcase their latest lineups and brand-new models at EICMA 2022, the Motor Company remained aloof. With all the hubbub settling down from Milan, it looks like Harley’s finally stepping into the spotlight.
Huge 3.6L Four-Cylinder Claims 500 LB-FT With LS Head and a Turbo
Blueprint EnginesThis concept crate engine could be the perfect alternative to V8 swaps in classics like the Willys Jeep or Chevrolet S10.
The 62 Best New Hotels to Open in 2022
Travel was back in a big way in 2022. And for those looking to hit the road, or take to the skies, in search of somewhere fresh, new and exciting to visit, there wasn’t a better year in recent history. Not only were we all jonesing for a much-needed fix, but a slew of pandemic-delayed hotels made their long-awaited debuts, joining the ranks of hundreds of hyped new projects, from beautiful boutiques to mega resorts, that opened during the past 12 months.
5 Brewing Innovations That Are Changing Craft Beer
Making beer is an intricate process. And thanks to new brewing innovations it’s only getting more complicated. As the number of craft breweries in America balloons, the more advanced and complicated the techniques needed to capture the public’s attention become. That’s how you end up with cryptic terms like “cryo” and “thiol” on the label of your IPA with nary an explanation as to what it means to the person about to pop the tab. At the same time, there are game-changing innovations happening inside the brewhouse that never make their way to the average beer drinker.
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
Jalopnik
America's Cup Team Sails Land Yacht to Break Wind-Powered Land Speed Record
Emirates Team New Zealand has broken the wind-powered land speed record with its land yacht Horonuku. Horonuku reached 138.2 miles per hour (222.4 km/h) in 25.3 mph winds on the dry basin of Lake Gairdner in South Australia. The team famous for winning the America’s Cup, yacht racing’s most prestigious prize and the oldest trophy in international sport, broke the record just under ten months after it announced its attempt to break the previous record of 126 mph.
Brace Yourself: 180 Vintage British Motorcycles Just Discovered in Ultimate Barn Find
We have never seen a barn find quite like this. The post Brace Yourself: 180 Vintage British Motorcycles Just Discovered in Ultimate Barn Find appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Editor David Freiburger Talks About 75 Years of HOT ROD Magazine
Being the editor of HOT ROD has changed a lot in the 75 years since Robert E. Petersen and Robert Lindsay published the first issue out of the offices of the Tailwaggers Dog Club. Then again, in many ways it hasn't changed at all. The editor's core responsibilities, then and now, boil down to planning future stories (though now we substitute "content" for "stories"), working with the staff to execute current stories/content, and taking the heat when the readers, management, or accounting (or all the above) don't like something. There are staffers to manage and advertisers to appease. Events to plan. Stories to write. Cars to build. Cars to drive. And while doing all that, the editor is supposed to have a finger on the pulse of automotive performance, to ensure trends are covered or, better yet, set.
swimswam.com
arena To Debut The Calypso Bay Limited Edition Racing Collection In Melbourne
The limited edition collection draws its inspiration from the colors and patterns of the coral and crystal-clear waters of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner. arena is pleased to announce the launch of Calypso Bay, a limited edition collection of racing suits from the company’s...
boatingmag.com
2023 Manitou Explore 26 Navigator
The Explore 26 Navigator offers bold new styling and a pair of potent 300 hp Mercury Verados. Go ahead. Slam that throttle down. The Explore responds by jumping onto plane in a scant 3.5 seconds, the same amount of time it takes to cross the 30 mph threshold. Keep those throttles pinned and run out to a 60.7 mph top speed.
boatingmag.com
Boating Spotlight: Solace 415CS
The Solace 415CS shows up and shows out the super-console segment, and we got onboard with CEO Stephen Dougherty this year at FLIBS. Boating had the chance to get onboard Solace’s 415CS (again!) at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. CEO of Solace Boats, Stephen Dougherty, runs us through what makes this center console stand out.
We’re Entering the Best Time in Years to Hunt Aurora Borealis
The first time I went Northern Lights-chasing, over seven years ago, was deeply unsatisfying. I stood in the gravel driveway of a farm an hour north of Reykjavík for 90 minutes or so, freezing my buns off, squinting at the horizon. Eventually, our guide whooped and pointed to what looked like a grey jellybean in the sky, claiming we’d “gotten lucky” and spotted them after all. I took a couple of forgettable photos of the swirl, resigned to the fact that I’d be back.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0