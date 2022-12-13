Being the editor of HOT ROD has changed a lot in the 75 years since Robert E. Petersen and Robert Lindsay published the first issue out of the offices of the Tailwaggers Dog Club. Then again, in many ways it hasn't changed at all. The editor's core responsibilities, then and now, boil down to planning future stories (though now we substitute "content" for "stories"), working with the staff to execute current stories/content, and taking the heat when the readers, management, or accounting (or all the above) don't like something. There are staffers to manage and advertisers to appease. Events to plan. Stories to write. Cars to build. Cars to drive. And while doing all that, the editor is supposed to have a finger on the pulse of automotive performance, to ensure trends are covered or, better yet, set.

