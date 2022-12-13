Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold
This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks …. This weekend looks cold & Christmas weekend looks very cold. Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. » https://trib.al/MJuzf6I. Police investigating after body found in Bossier …. Police are investigating after a body was...
ktalnews.com
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
ktalnews.com
Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas have dropped more than $2
Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since then, prices have dropped by more than $2 statewide. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/six-months-since-they-peaked-gas-prices-in-texas-have-dropped-more-than-2/ Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas …. Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since...
'I was worried': Storm chaser captures massive Louisiana tornado with drone
FOUR FORKS, La. – From watching a tornado roll a truck back in March to capturing a massive tornado in Louisiana Tuesday evening, storm chaser Brian Emfinger is no stranger to capturing insane tornado videos.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy...
wbrz.com
Photos: Major damage reported in Texas as storm system moves into Louisiana
DALLAS, Tx. - North Texas was hit hard as a major storm system brought wind, rain and reported tornado sightings Tuesday morning. The same system is expected to bring potentially severe weather to the Baton Rouge area late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Much of the Texas impacts were reported...
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region.
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
ktalnews.com
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
Gov. Hutchinson announces ban on TikTok for state employees
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.
ktalnews.com
WATCH: Tornado forms near St. Charles Parish, LA
Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday's severe weather in St. Charles Parish. MORE: https://bit.ly/3ByAomE. Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday's severe weather in St. Charles Parish. MORE: https://bit.ly/3ByAomE. Southwood High...
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains
CNN — At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
