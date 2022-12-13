ATLANTA — Authorities have given an all-clear for students and staff to return to Midtown High School after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday morning. The school posted on Facebook that students were being taken to Piedmont Park while a search was conducted through the campus. K-9 searches wrapped up not long ager with a district spokesperson clarifying that no devices were found and early dismissal was still scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO