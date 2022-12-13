Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is keeping her son’s memory alive by helping countless others. Cammie’s son, Christopher lost his battle with an opioid addiction when he was just 32. From writing a book to creating a non-profit, Cammie is making sure she is...
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Warming centers open in DeKalb County for expected cold weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Warming shelters in DeKalb County are opening up for those with nowhere to go during the cold nights ahead. The county's emergency management administration also partnered with the nonprofit A Home for Everyone in DeKalb to open an additional station in the county. Please text...
'This is an achievement' | 71-year-old farmer, widow graduates with Georgia Tech master's degree
ATLANTA — After starting her master's degree at Georgia Tech 40 years ago, a 71-year-old woman finally crossed the stage in her cap and gown to prove that nothing can get in the way of a goal. Beth Quay's accomplishment challenges anyone who thinks they are too old to...
Flu cases in Georgia breaking records not seen in more than a decade, CDC director says
ATLANTA — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is urging people to get vaccinated as influenza deaths and illnesses climb across the country. This comes as health providers battle COVID and RSV cases amidst what has been dubbed the "triple-demic." “It’s obviously very concerning so cases of influenza are still not...
Owner speaks out after discovering popular Roswell restaurants haven't had health inspection in 2+ years
ROSWELL, Ga. — A restaurant owner is raising the alarm after realizing his establishment has not had a health inspection in a year-and-a-half. And it’s not just one location. The Fulton County Public Health website shows many popular food spots along Canton Street in Roswell have not been...
Lithonia church's roof leak dampens efforts to serve families during holiday season
LITHONIA, Ga. — Just a week before Christmas, a local church said a roof leak is preventing them from serving food to thousands of families. God’s Faith Pavilion Deliverance Ministries in Lithonia was founded in 2003 by pastors Benjamin and Winsome Nelson, but they soon realized the community needed more than spiritual nourishment.
Dacula dad gifts ultimate surprise to fourth grade daughter
DACULA, Ga. — A Georgia fourth grader got a special gift Friday that may have topped anything on her Christmas wish list. Fallan Murphy was dressed in her holiday best, donning ruby red pants and a Grinch green sweater at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula. She was speaking with...
From Peaches to Possums | NYE drops in Georgia
ATLANTA — People all over the nation tune in to watch the ball drop in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve - but in Georgia, similar events take place with more amusing mascots. Here's a roundup of 'drops' that draw a crowd on Dec. 31. Atlanta's Peach...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
Students, staff return to Midtown High School following bomb threat
ATLANTA — Authorities have given an all-clear for students and staff to return to Midtown High School after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday morning. The school posted on Facebook that students were being taken to Piedmont Park while a search was conducted through the campus. K-9 searches wrapped up not long ager with a district spokesperson clarifying that no devices were found and early dismissal was still scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
'Distracted driver' hits Delta Air Lines worker guiding planes on tarmac at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines worker was hit by a truck while guiding planes on the tarmac last Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers said the woman was laying on the ground bleeding from her head once they arrived. An...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
DEA warns parents of changes within Atlanta's drug trade | What to know
ATLANTA — The Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta is warning parents there is no such thing as experimental drugs anymore. During a behind-the-scenes tour of the city's DEA headquarters, the special agent in charge said the drugs on the streets now in metro Atlanta can be deadly for kids to try even once.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
'The increase in violence is heartbreaking' |Community raises concerns, addresses youth violence at meeting
ATLANTA — Dozens of people turned up for a special-called meeting on youth violence Tuesday evening by the Atlanta Public Safety Commission. This comes after a string of recent killings involving young people. Some ideas from those in the community who attended the meeting at City Hall include having...
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0