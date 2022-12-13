ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is keeping her son’s memory alive by helping countless others. Cammie’s son, Christopher lost his battle with an opioid addiction when he was just 32. From writing a book to creating a non-profit, Cammie is making sure she is...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Dacula dad gifts ultimate surprise to fourth grade daughter

DACULA, Ga. — A Georgia fourth grader got a special gift Friday that may have topped anything on her Christmas wish list. Fallan Murphy was dressed in her holiday best, donning ruby red pants and a Grinch green sweater at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula. She was speaking with...
DACULA, GA
11Alive

From Peaches to Possums | NYE drops in Georgia

ATLANTA — People all over the nation tune in to watch the ball drop in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve - but in Georgia, similar events take place with more amusing mascots. Here's a roundup of 'drops' that draw a crowd on Dec. 31. Atlanta's Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Students, staff return to Midtown High School following bomb threat

ATLANTA — Authorities have given an all-clear for students and staff to return to Midtown High School after a bomb threat was called in on Thursday morning. The school posted on Facebook that students were being taken to Piedmont Park while a search was conducted through the campus. K-9 searches wrapped up not long ager with a district spokesperson clarifying that no devices were found and early dismissal was still scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
FORSYTH, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
