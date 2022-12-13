(KNSI) – Snow plow crews in St. Cloud are working at a breakneck pace to clear snow before it freezes, and say so should you. The National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen says temperatures will go from the 30s on Friday to the teens on Sunday. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says that’s why getting yourself dug out now is so important. “Move your snow as much as you possibly can right now and get it off to the side. This temperature shift is one of the biggest reasons we issued a snow emergency last night.”

