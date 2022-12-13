Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knsiradio.com
Fire and Ice Fashion Show Heats Up St. Cloud Weekend
(KNSI) – The 2nd annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show is Saturday at the Best Western/Kelly Inn in St. Cloud. The event will feature models on the runway from the Twin Cities, plus several other states. Organizer Lytonia Smith says this year’s theme is “Breaking Down the Walls.” She says she believes fashion is something that can unite the community and hopes the event grows into a showcase for local talent.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Set To Approve Its First Cannabinoid Licenses
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is getting ready to approve stores selling THC-infused edibles at Monday’s city council meeting. These are the first nine cannabinoid applications received and processed by the city. Each store must pay a $500 license fee and a $500 investigation fee. The stores applying include:
knsiradio.com
Snow Totals in for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The preliminary snow totals are in. Now that the storm system has moved on from its dumping on central Minnesota, the National Weather Service said St. Cloud’s unofficial total was 12.4″ of snow between 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and 6:00 a.m. Friday. A record was set for Thursday when the official single day snow total was seven inches. Light snow will continue for a while, so the numbers will likely go up.
knsiradio.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Shop With a Cop Event a Success
(KNSI) — Dozens of kids will be able to give their loved ones gifts this Christmas thanks to the annual Shop with a Cop event Wednesday night. Bernick’s Pepsi and Walmart in St. Cloud teamed up with the Department of Natural Resources, the St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Waite Park Police Departments, and the Minnesota State Patrol to take 71 kids shopping. They get $75 to shop one on one, according to St. Cloud Police Sergeant Greg Kleinfelter. “We only allow one shopper. A couple of these families, the one shopper has to shop for their four siblings. So it’s quite the adventure.”
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Dealerships Donates Cars, Presents to Single Moms
(KNSI) – Two St. Cloud car dealerships joined others in the Twin Cities to give a dozen single mothers a wonderful Christmas. Gilleland Chevrolet and Miller Auto Plaza in St. Cloud were part of the 12 Moms of Christmas giveaway. Each dealership donated a car to a single mom and stuffed it with presents to put under the tree.
knsiradio.com
Officials Warn: Move Snow Before Temperatures Drop
(KNSI) – Snow plow crews in St. Cloud are working at a breakneck pace to clear snow before it freezes, and say so should you. The National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen says temperatures will go from the 30s on Friday to the teens on Sunday. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says that’s why getting yourself dug out now is so important. “Move your snow as much as you possibly can right now and get it off to the side. This temperature shift is one of the biggest reasons we issued a snow emergency last night.”
knsiradio.com
State Patrol Releases Crash Totals
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol has released crash totals following our most recent dumping of snow. From 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 11:30 a.m. Friday statewide, the state patrol responded to 488 crashes, 33 with injuries, 768 spinouts and 44 jackknifed semis. There were no fatal crashes. At least...
knsiradio.com
Over $8 Million In Broadband Grants Will Improve Rural Internet Locally
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is benefitting from a rural broadband push. Office of Broadband Development Executive Director Bree Maki says thousands of customers will soon be getting service. “More specifically to the St Cloud area, we are happy to say that more than $8.2 million will be invested in...
knsiradio.com
Walz Says Minnesota Added Jobs For 14th Straight Month
(KNSI) – The job numbers are not available to the general public yet, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already celebrating November’s figures for the state. Walz says 6,800 jobs were created last month and payrolls expanded by nearly 100,000 jobs in the past year. Minnesota businesses now employ 3.5 percent more people than a year ago, outpacing the national growth for the same timeframe.
knsiradio.com
Man Dies After Falling from Multi-Story Apartment Building
(KNSI) — Police in St. Cloud say a 33-year-old man is dead after falling from his apartment window Tuesday evening. According to a press release, officers were called to the building on the 50 block of 4th Avenue North at about 6:45 and found the man lying on the ground. Surveillance video shows the man was alone in his apartment before “falling from his window, multiple stories, to the ground, where was located.”
knsiradio.com
Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials said Tuesday that that has them worried. “The numbers have been improving recently, and though this is better than the vast majority of the nation, it is...
knsiradio.com
Sponsors Still Needed for Share the Spirit Program
(KNSI) — Catholic Charities St. Cloud is still short sponsors for its Share The Spirit campaign. A post on its Facebook page says nine sponsors are still needed. The program matches a gift giver with families who will share three wants and three needs for each person. Executive Director Steve Pareja says most are not looking for extravagant gifts.
knsiradio.com
Rox 2023 Home Opener Set For June 2nd
(KNSI) – The defending first-half Great Plains West Division Champion St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club has announced their 2023 schedule. The Northwoods League team will play 68 games, with 36 of them at Joe Faber Field, also known as the Rock Pile. The home opener is Friday, June 2nd against La Crosse with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The full promotional schedule is not yet available but the team says Friday Night Fireworks and Sunday Coborn’s Kids’ Days will be back next year.
Comments / 0