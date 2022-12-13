Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Securing your home for the holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the beginning of December, more than two dozen burglaries have occurred in Springfield. The majority of residential burglaries have occurred in north Springfield but others are spread out throughout the city, at varying times of day. Especially at a time when many people have valuable...
KYTV
SPONSORED: Spend your holiday season at the Tanger Outlets in Branson!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Still need to get some shopping done for the holidays? Tanger Outlets in Branson have something for everyone!
KYTV
KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Winter Weather Essentials & Safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bundling up is essential in battling the bitter cold in the Ozarks, but many kids don’t have essential winter weather gear. That’s why KY3 and Care to Learn are teaming up to produce a series of messages about the importance of winter items and how it impacts the success of a child.
KYTV
On Your Side: Matilda Jane Clothing ‘winding down business’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sellers of a popular kid’s clothing line received word this week they’re out of a job. They tell On Your Side that this news comes at the worst time, before Christmas. Sellers, also known as Trunk Keepers, of Matilda Jane Clothing were told the...
KYTV
How to travel with gifts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ll be toting Christmas gifts to the homes of family or friends, or on a vacation, here are some things to consider. If you’re flying, you can bring your gifts to the airport wrapped but, be aware, security may need to unwrap them. If any of your gifts involve liquids, like snow-globes, they must have less than 3.4 oz to go in your carry-on bag. Otherwise, you can check larger liquids in your checked bag. If you’re bringing toys and they use batteries, some may not be allowed on a flight; check the TSA website for details. In addition, if you’re packing water, Nurf or other toy guns or swords you may get flagged by security. Those items can look the same as the real thing under the X-ray machine.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring two lost dogs found in different parts of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have two featured lost dogs we’re trying to get back home. We have an elderly dog and a young dog, both found with collars on, but no tags or chips to help find their owners. Shelter...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Holiday Pomegranate Punch
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your next holiday gathering with this punch. Mix together juices in a pitcher, add ginger ale and sparkling cider. Fill remainder of pitcher with ice and stir two or three times. In individual glasses add ice, an orange slice, some pomegranate seeds. Pour beverage mixture into glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint or rosemary. Serve immediately. Recipe serves 6-10.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: How to make the perfect Christmas ham
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking for a delicious dish for the holidays? Michael and Alyssa are back in the kitchen cooking a delicious Brown Sugar Mustard Glazed ham courtesy of Zimmerman Meats. Recipe: https://cafedelites.com/brown-sugar-mustard-glazed-ham.
KYTV
LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s. We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Stuff your stockings with Avon cosmetics
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking for some last-minute stocking stuffers? Avon with Penny is a physical store located in Springfield where you’ll find a range of items from cosmetics, to hair care and even electronics.
KYTV
Winterize your home before your wallet and pipes pay the price
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year for hot chocolate, cozy sweaters, and home maintenance. Subfreezing temperatures are returning to the Ozarks, and winterizing your home can save you thousands if done correctly. “You want to make sure your hoses are disconnected from the hose bibs, you...
KYTV
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Community Partnership of the Ozarks helps hundreds with food and shelter during bitter cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many in Springfield seek shelter and life-saving help as the temperature drops. Wednesday night, more than 200 people in need of food and a warm place to stay lined up at Grace United Methodist Church downtown for food and a shuttle to a shelter. The line takes place in the back parking lot of the church Wednesday night. It stretched around the corner to feed some their day’s first meal.
Yahoo!
Nearly 10 million lights and 700 Christmas trees adorn this Ozark destination. Here are the best parts of my visit to this holiday-loving small town.
New York City and Walt Disney World may be at the top of everyone's nice list this holiday season, but the historic town of Branson, Mo. is also delivering Christmas cheer — and in high doses. Welcoming more than 10 million visitors per year, it's estimated that around 20% of them visit in the months of November and December alone. Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, the tourist destination of just 12,000 residents is quite possibly (and literally) the brightest hidden gem.
KYTV
SPONSORED: Make your red kettle donations go further with Bass Pro
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Feeling generous? If you drop money in the Salvation Army’s red kettles at Bass Pro, the company will match it up to 25 thousand dollars!
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
KYTV
Cold weekend with snow chances next week
Roy Blunt gets airport terminal and MSU building named after him. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet weekend before an interesting week ahead. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees things staying quite and generally cold this weekend. However, we're tracking rain and snow chances for your morning drive on Monday. Plus, Arctic air is on the way late next week.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Whatanopening in Republic
Whataburger, the newest franchise restaurant in the Republic, opened its doors on Monday, Dec. 12. Thousands came to the restaurant, which is currently only open to drive-thru customers, to order a meal. The first customer, whom Public Relations Director Dash Blaker said waited at the restaurant for 12 hours before it opened, received a Whataburger pack that gives them free food at the restaurant for a year, and the first 300 customers received special merchandise. In anticipation of the heavy traffic flow, the restaurant coordinated their opening day with the Republic Police Department, which directed traffic at the restaurant.
KYTV
Springfield doctors say more people are seeking urgent care for various respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu, cold and COVID-19 season is ramping up across the Ozarks. If you need urgent help from a doctor in Springfield you may be waiting for a while. “We’re going to say wow this seems so much worse than last season. But we say that every year,” said Dr. Jamie Jones with CoxHealth.
Ozarks First.com
Wednesday, December 14 AM Weather – Cold air arrives today
For most of December, we’ve been blessed with fairly warm temperatures. We’ve dodged any major cold snap. I can say confidently, the cold snap has found us. Wednesday will be seasonal temperatures, topping out in the upper-40s. There is a slight chance for a few showers early on, thanks to shortwave energy (small storm system) moving through later this morning.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
Comments / 0