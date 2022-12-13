ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea Performs Key Missile Test to Reach Mainland US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S. Thursday’s “static...
2022 FIFA World Cup Final Argentina vs. France Guide

Lionel Messi. Argentina. Kylian Mbappé. France. It doesn’t get much better than that – and that’s the matchup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar. Argentina became the first nation to book its spot in the final after cruising past Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal. La Albiceleste had topped Group C with wins over Mexico and Poland before beating Australia in the round of 16 and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
