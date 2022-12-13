ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary

Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
Massachusetts unemployment rate ticks down slightly in November

The state’s unemployment rate dropped down by a tenth of a point to 3.4% in November as Massachusetts added 17,300 jobs, officials said Friday morning. The largest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality, education, health services, trade, transportation, and utility industries, The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced.
Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu

Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Dec. 16

A winter storm with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Berkshires is moving into Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday. Although Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, there could be wet, heavy snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and in parts of Central and Northern Mass. before it transitions back to rain.
After Massachusetts winter storm, more than 1,500 power outages reported

Thousands of people were left without power across Massachusetts early Saturday after a winter storm battered the Bay State with heavy rain Friday. As of around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, 1,702 customers of the state’s four power companies were without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) power outage map, which updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data on households, businesses and other buildings without power.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham

A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
HINGHAM, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Lucky for Life’ prizes won from same store

The “Lucky for Life” lottery drawing game had six $25,000 a year for life winners in Massachusetts during Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the lottery. Each of the winning six “Lucky for Life” tickets was purchased from Royal Liquors in Fall River. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This means when those numbers win, the purchaser wins multiple times.
Massachusetts weather: After winter storm, more snow forecast early Saturday

Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as additional snowfall is expected in Massachusetts early Saturday following stormy conditions earlier this week. In the wake of a winter storm Friday that brought heavy rain to much of the commonwealth, hit higher-elevation areas with as much as 18 inches of snow and caused some school closures and delays, light snowfall is expected to continue in northern parts of the state Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
