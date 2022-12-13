Read full article on original website
Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
Senator glad to attend National Guard celebration, WTA groundbreaking (Letters)
Good news for the skiers and snowboarders out there: winter is well under way here in Western Massachusetts. While the first snow is always beautiful, I’m sure many of you also spent Monday morning shoveling driveways and sidewalks. While the weather continues to change, my office has still been...
Massachusetts unemployment rate ticks down slightly in November
The state’s unemployment rate dropped down by a tenth of a point to 3.4% in November as Massachusetts added 17,300 jobs, officials said Friday morning. The largest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality, education, health services, trade, transportation, and utility industries, The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced.
People leaving Mass., workforce shortages harming state economy, report says
An overwhelming outmigration of Bay Staters, an aging state population and a shrinking number of international college students are among the demographic trends imperiling the economic growth potential and labor market in Massachusetts, a new report sent to lawmakers finds. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF), through an alarming string of...
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu
Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
MGM Springfield sports betting license scheduled for Monday consideration
State gaming regulators are scheduled Monday to consider an application from MGM Springfield for a sports betting license after they criticized the casino last week for what they described as an incomplete submission. At a Dec. 7 hearing, members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission delayed a vote on awarding the...
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Dec. 16
A winter storm with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Berkshires is moving into Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday. Although Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, there could be wet, heavy snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and in parts of Central and Northern Mass. before it transitions back to rain.
A Dunkin’ in every town: 2 MIT students devise unique way to explore Mass.
What started out as a fun idea for two friends quickly turned in to a growing mission to connect with and help the communities of Massachusetts. Jimmy McRae and Bert Vandereydt, two graduate students studying mechanical engineering at MIT, have made it a mission of theirs to visit a Dunkin’ in every municipality in the state.
After Massachusetts winter storm, more than 1,500 power outages reported
Thousands of people were left without power across Massachusetts early Saturday after a winter storm battered the Bay State with heavy rain Friday. As of around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, 1,702 customers of the state’s four power companies were without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) power outage map, which updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data on households, businesses and other buildings without power.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham
A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
Mass. State Lottery: Vietnam veteran wins 6 $25K a year for life prizes
A man from Fall River who won six “Lucky for Life” $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes from a drawing on Wednesday took the prize in both cash and annuity payments, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets...
Mass. State Lottery winner: 2 $1 million scratch tickets, 6 ‘Lucky for Life’
There were eight big lottery wins in Massachusetts on Wednesday, with two Bay Staters claiming $1 million each on scratch tickets and one store selling six separate $25,000 a year for life prizes. One of the $1 million scratch tickets claimed was in Revere. The winning “Emeralds 50x” ticket was...
Mass. winter storm: What we know — and don’t — about the incoming storm
A significant winter storm has its eyes set on Massachusetts and is expected to deliver heavy snow to the Berkshires and other higher-elevation areas of the state from Thursday night into Saturday morning, forecasters warned. The storm could drop a foot or more of heavy, wet snow on the Berkshires...
Mass. State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Lucky for Life’ prizes won from same store
The “Lucky for Life” lottery drawing game had six $25,000 a year for life winners in Massachusetts during Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the lottery. Each of the winning six “Lucky for Life” tickets was purchased from Royal Liquors in Fall River. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This means when those numbers win, the purchaser wins multiple times.
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
Driver cited for carpooling in HOV lane with inflatable Grinch in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
Massachusetts weather: After winter storm, more snow forecast early Saturday
Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as additional snowfall is expected in Massachusetts early Saturday following stormy conditions earlier this week. In the wake of a winter storm Friday that brought heavy rain to much of the commonwealth, hit higher-elevation areas with as much as 18 inches of snow and caused some school closures and delays, light snowfall is expected to continue in northern parts of the state Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
