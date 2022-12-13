ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Domino's brings back $3 'tip' for customers: What to know about the pick-up order promo

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Domino's specialty pizzas. Provided by Domino's Pizza

DETROIT – Domino's, the world's largest pizza chain, is bringing back its promotion to drive people to pick up their orders instead of having them delivered.

The pizza chain carryout tip promotion provides customers who place an order online with a $3 "tip" to use on their next online order. Customers can claim the $3 offer and receive a promo code when ordering online. Customers need to claim the promo code in the week the order was placed to be used the following week. There's a minimum $5 purchase.

Domino's, according to a news release, is bringing back the promotion, to "thank its carryout customers for making the brand No. 1."

“We know the effort it takes to get up and leave the house in pursuit of a hot, delicious carryout pizza,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president of customer and store experience, in a statement. “Domino’s diehard carryout customers are really like carryout heroes, and to show our gratitude, we’re giving them $3 to use on their next carryout order. We hope they take advantage of it. After all, they’ve earned it!”

This promotion from the pizza company first came about earlier this year ahead of the Super Bowl, one of the busiest days for ordering pizza. During that promotion, which ran through May, Domino's said customers claimed more than 17 million of its carryout tips.

The chain's "carryout tips" promotion started this week and will run through March 26.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Domino's brings back $3 'tip' for customers: What to know about the pick-up order promo

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

