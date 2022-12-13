ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...

