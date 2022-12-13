1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday night.
The crash happened close to Dawson Drive on Plant Road at around 6:30 p.m.
According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name and identity of the victim have not been released.
It is unsure what caused the crash and how it happened
The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the vehicle involved in the crash.
Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash is yet to be found
The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.
Additional information regarding the crash is not available currently.
December 13, 2022
Source: BR Proud
Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™
- Louisiana Accident News - Statewide
- New Orleans Accident News
- Baton Rouge Accident News
- Shreveport Accident News
- Search My City in Louisiana
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1