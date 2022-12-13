ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jgmVQl900
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday night.

The crash happened close to Dawson Drive on Plant Road at around 6:30 p.m.

According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and identity of the victim have not been released.

It is unsure what caused the crash and how it happened

The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the vehicle involved in the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash is yet to be found

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

Additional information regarding the crash is not available currently.

December 13, 2022

Source: BR Proud

