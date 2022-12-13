Read full article on original website
Seneca Falls woman accused of strangling toddler, threatening man with knife
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A woman is accused of strangling a 1-year-old child before threatening a man with a knife during an ensuing domestic dispute. According to Seneca Falls police, Kinika Boyd-Edwards, 47, strangled the child Tuesday, leading to a domestic dispute with a man that continued into the evening.
Baldwinsville Superintendent pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired in DWI case
Baldwinsville's Superintendent, who is on paid administrative leave, just pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired. Jason Thomson was arrested on October 7 after the high school's homecoming game. Investigators gave him a sobriety test in the district office parking lot after they say he failed to use a turn signal. Students reported Thomson crowd-surfing the student section, which was caught on video.
Have you seen her? State police search for missing Elbridge woman
Elbridge, NY — State police are asking if anyone has seen 59-year-old Susan Mills. The Elbridge woman was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road on Monday around noon. She is 5'5" with blond hair and blue eyes. Loved ones tell us she drives a white 2014 Chrysler...
Baldwinsville Superintendent has made $35,000 since he crowd-surfed on his own students
UPDATE: Jason Thomson pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of driving while ability impaired. You can read the full report here. The Baldwinsville Superintendent is still on paid administrative leave and is set to appear in court on DWI charges Wednesday. Superintendent Jason Thomson is accused of crowd-surfing his student...
City of Syracuse officials say illegally parked cars biggest problem for plow crews
The City of Syracuse faced its first winter test on Friday, sending out DPW crews to handle the wet and heavy snow that started coming down Thursday afternoon. The City’s Chief Operating Officer said they passed with flying colors, facing one major snag: dozens of illegally parked cars. “The...
Firefighters rescue person who was trapped for an hour in a truck from freezing water
Cortlandville, NY — Early on the morning of December 16th a Cortlandville firefighter was assisted by a good samaritan in the rescue of a person who was trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over into a creek. | The Latest Central New York Headlines. The rescue happened around...
WATCH: How firefighters put out the tractor trailer fire on I-81
Syracuse, NY — After responding to a fire on I-81 Monday, Syracuse Fire Department Station-eight, including District Chief Mark Hatch, realized they were going to need a lot more water. Hatch says he could see the smoke of the accident near the Adams Street exit from the fire station.
Baldwinsville mom celebrates new law in daughter's name to protect pregnant women, babies
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — A Baldwinsville mother is turning her difficult journey into a call to action. She has spent years advocating for new laws to protect pregnant women and their babies, using her own painful past to push for change. For Lisa Saunders, it is a story she has...
Jan 6 text from CNY Mom to Capitol Officer son: 'I love you, I love you, I love you'
Solvay, NY — Kathee Dobe-Call was running errands on January 6, 2021. Her phone started blowing up with news alerts. From their home in Solvay, the Call’s knew that day would be a long and tense day at the U.S. Capitol Building, but they never allowed themselves to believe their son would ever encounter grave danger. In fact, Kathee had pretty much convinced herself that her son Joshua, 27, had among the safest jobs in law enforcement. That illusion was shattered by the January 6 riots.
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
The weight of snow & potential threats
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A snowy system is on the way to CNY for late Thursday through Friday. This snow will be wet and heavy, the type of snow that is tough to shovel and clean off. It's actually quite dangerous in some circumstances because of its weight. There are different...
Anthony Davis will stay on as next superintendent of the Syracuse City School District
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District is choosing to stick with Anthony Davis as the superintendent of the district moving forward. Davis was appointed interim superintendent upon the retirement of Jaime Alicea at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. He has served in that position since July first.
Local businesses stay open despite winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
One-on-one with the Cazenovia College President, days after closure announcement
CAZENOVIA , N.Y. — Most of the students are gone for holiday break before what will be the last semester ever at Cazenovia College. But president David Bergh and faculty and staff had a holiday gathering on campus just before our interview today. He says he emphasized everyone is in this together facing an uncertain future. A board of trustees vote last Wednesday led to the announcement Cazenovia College President David Bergh says he never wanted to make. He only took over as president in February. The college was just shy of celebrating its bicentennial.
Delivering on a dream: A look back on SU men's soccer's biggest win in program history
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been a full three-and-a-half days and I still can't help but get giddy at the fact that the Syracuse men's soccer program won their first ever national championship. The way they won it was even more impressive. 2-2 after 90 minutes, 2-2 after 20 minutes of extra time, and then 7-6 after a back-and-forth penalty kick shootout that featured anything and everything you could want.
Syracuse airport ranked in top 15 worst airports for holiday travel in new study
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — You may not have much of a choice when it comes to flying to your holiday destinations, but Syracuse Hancock International Airport is not on a great list of airports right now. Forbes Advisor ranked the airport the eleventh worst for holiday travel this year. The...
Alzheimer's Awareness game on Sunday will be an emotional one for Coach Legette-Jack
Syracuse Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows Sunday's game will bring attention to an issue she knows all too well about. The Alzheimer's Association of Central New York is partnering with the women's program for an awareness day game. Fans are asked to wear purple and orange to support both the team and raise awareness for a disease that has impacted the coach's family.
Bouncing back: Inside the numbers of SU men's basketball's four-game win streak
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball is on a winning streak. Which team you ask? Both of them. The women's basketball program has been nothing but impressive. At 8-2 their two losses have both come on the road to opponents in the Big Ten, a conference known for fielding multiple competitive teams, and their three-game winning streak has them flying high ahead of their ACC opener and a season-long string of tests.
