Baldwinsville Superintendent pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired in DWI case

Baldwinsville's Superintendent, who is on paid administrative leave, just pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired. Jason Thomson was arrested on October 7 after the high school's homecoming game. Investigators gave him a sobriety test in the district office parking lot after they say he failed to use a turn signal. Students reported Thomson crowd-surfing the student section, which was caught on video.
Have you seen her? State police search for missing Elbridge woman

Elbridge, NY — State police are asking if anyone has seen 59-year-old Susan Mills. The Elbridge woman was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road on Monday around noon. She is 5'5" with blond hair and blue eyes. Loved ones tell us she drives a white 2014 Chrysler...
WATCH: How firefighters put out the tractor trailer fire on I-81

Syracuse, NY — After responding to a fire on I-81 Monday, Syracuse Fire Department Station-eight, including District Chief Mark Hatch, realized they were going to need a lot more water. Hatch says he could see the smoke of the accident near the Adams Street exit from the fire station.
Jan 6 text from CNY Mom to Capitol Officer son: 'I love you, I love you, I love you'

Solvay, NY — Kathee Dobe-Call was running errands on January 6, 2021. Her phone started blowing up with news alerts. From their home in Solvay, the Call’s knew that day would be a long and tense day at the U.S. Capitol Building, but they never allowed themselves to believe their son would ever encounter grave danger. In fact, Kathee had pretty much convinced herself that her son Joshua, 27, had among the safest jobs in law enforcement. That illusion was shattered by the January 6 riots.
The weight of snow & potential threats

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A snowy system is on the way to CNY for late Thursday through Friday. This snow will be wet and heavy, the type of snow that is tough to shovel and clean off. It's actually quite dangerous in some circumstances because of its weight. There are different...
Local businesses stay open despite winter storm

Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
One-on-one with the Cazenovia College President, days after closure announcement

CAZENOVIA , N.Y. — Most of the students are gone for holiday break before what will be the last semester ever at Cazenovia College. But president David Bergh and faculty and staff had a holiday gathering on campus just before our interview today. He says he emphasized everyone is in this together facing an uncertain future. A board of trustees vote last Wednesday led to the announcement Cazenovia College President David Bergh says he never wanted to make. He only took over as president in February. The college was just shy of celebrating its bicentennial.
Delivering on a dream: A look back on SU men's soccer's biggest win in program history

Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been a full three-and-a-half days and I still can't help but get giddy at the fact that the Syracuse men's soccer program won their first ever national championship. The way they won it was even more impressive. 2-2 after 90 minutes, 2-2 after 20 minutes of extra time, and then 7-6 after a back-and-forth penalty kick shootout that featured anything and everything you could want.
Alzheimer's Awareness game on Sunday will be an emotional one for Coach Legette-Jack

Syracuse Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows Sunday's game will bring attention to an issue she knows all too well about. The Alzheimer's Association of Central New York is partnering with the women's program for an awareness day game. Fans are asked to wear purple and orange to support both the team and raise awareness for a disease that has impacted the coach's family.
Bouncing back: Inside the numbers of SU men's basketball's four-game win streak

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball is on a winning streak. Which team you ask? Both of them. The women's basketball program has been nothing but impressive. At 8-2 their two losses have both come on the road to opponents in the Big Ten, a conference known for fielding multiple competitive teams, and their three-game winning streak has them flying high ahead of their ACC opener and a season-long string of tests.
