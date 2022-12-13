Read full article on original website
Harrisonburg Police Investigate Alleged Assault
HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to identify a possible suspect regarding an assault that occurred on Decemvber 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent to...
Timberville man arraignment Friday
The Timberville man who was arrested following a 19-hour standoff with police has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday morning. According to online records, Joshua Ryan Litten will appear in Shenandoah County General District Court where he faces five counts, including three for attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement. Those...
Waynesboro man’s case going to grand jury
The case of a Waynesboro man charged in shooting in October is moving through in the courts. According to online records, seven charges against Gage William Mayne were certified to a grand jury during a hearing this week in General District Court. Among the charges include attempted second-degree murder as...
