live5news.com

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer in Williamsburg County Friday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a four-door Hyundai was traveling northbound on SC-41 near SC-51 when, at around 11 a.m., the driver crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tractor trailer.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a freight train impacting traffic Thursday afternoon in North Charleston has been cleared. East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street was blocked by the train, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Earlier, Remount Road and Dutton Avenue were also blocked but have since...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Condos damaged in fire on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged four condos and displaced six residents from a Daniel Island complex Friday morning. Members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at around 11:30 a.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina firefighters rescue technician trapped under elevator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston firefighters recently rescued a technician who became trapped under an elevator while doing repairs. The incident happened on Dec. 1. “Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized airbags,” officials said. After lifting the elevator with the airbags, firefighters stabilized […]
CHARLESTON, SC

