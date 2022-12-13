Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer in Williamsburg County Friday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a four-door Hyundai was traveling northbound on SC-41 near SC-51 when, at around 11 a.m., the driver crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tractor trailer.
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car wreck on Jedburg Road at Hardwood Lane
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Please be cautious of a crash on Jedburg Road at Hardwood Lane. The crash site is near I-26 and the Spinx.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
One killed in Williamsburg County crash involving tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Williamsburg County near the Georgetown County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 51 in Williamsburg County, according to troopers. A driver in a sedan […]
live5news.com
Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a freight train impacting traffic Thursday afternoon in North Charleston has been cleared. East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street was blocked by the train, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Earlier, Remount Road and Dutton Avenue were also blocked but have since...
live5news.com
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
abcnews4.com
1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol investigating deadly auto-pedestrian collision in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was hit and killed on US-278 Wednesday night. Troopers say a pedestrian was traveling south across US-278 near Hilton Head around 8:21 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle traveling west on the same road.
abcnews4.com
CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
live5news.com
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wando High School student is facing a charge after police say they brought a hunting gun onto school property. Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes. At 10:05 a.m., they spotted a truck that...
Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
abcnews4.com
Condos damaged in fire on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged four condos and displaced six residents from a Daniel Island complex Friday morning. Members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at around 11:30 a.m....
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
abcnews4.com
He's coming to town! Deputies to drive Santa around Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why!. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office will drive Santa around the county to say hello on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20. Each morning, deputies will post a...
South Carolina firefighters rescue technician trapped under elevator
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston firefighters recently rescued a technician who became trapped under an elevator while doing repairs. The incident happened on Dec. 1. “Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized airbags,” officials said. After lifting the elevator with the airbags, firefighters stabilized […]
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
