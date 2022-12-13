Read full article on original website
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages
Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.
2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the recall Monday.
Chocolate Advent calendars voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concerns
Lidl voluntarily recalled its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent calendar with creamy-filled chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination.
More than 1,200 Cases of Frozen Raspberries Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
From smoothies to holiday baked goods, frozen raspberries are a dependable way to pack some fruit and flavor into a handful of dishes. But if this is an ingredient you often reach for when grocery shopping, you may want to double check the brand before adding a package to your cart—the fruit is currently the subject of a recent food recall.
Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk
More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Over 30K Good Matters candles recalled for burning at 'higher than usual temperatures,' causing fire hazard
Good Matters has recalled more than 30,000 of its Three-Wick candles after receiving reports from consumers that they can burn at "higher than usual temperatures," causing the jars to possibly break during use and pose a fire hazard. The affected candles retailed for around $50 between December 2021 and August...
Dangerous, Recalled Toys Sold Online Bring Major Safety Risks
Dec. 8, 2022 – Sarah Combs, MD, has been an attending physician in the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, for 6½ years. She knows how dangerous toys can be. She has seen the damage they can do. “Toy-related injury can mean children pick...
Salmonella illnesses linked to an event in New South Wales
Almost 70 people have fallen ill after eating food at a conference in an Australian state at the end of November. At least 69 people from across New South Wales, the Northern Territory, and Queensland became sick with symptoms of food poisoning, of which 27 people have confirmed Salmonella infections.
FDA Issues New Guidance on How Allergens Should Be Included on Food Labels
Federal regulators are calling for food labels to have more clearly marked allergy warnings for some of the most common food allergens, such as milk, peanuts, eggs, shellfish and soybeans. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release announcing new draft and final guidance focusing on...
Ram recalling 1.23 million pickups for tailgate trouble
Ram will voluntarily recall 1.23 million pickups sold in the U.S. due to an issue with their tailgates that could allow them to open while the vehicle is in motion. The action affects 2019-2022 model year 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks. Ram said the striker plates for the tailgate latches...
