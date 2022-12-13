Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1051.com
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
rewind1051.com
Youngkin proposes another $1B in business, income tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin laid out his proposed changes to the two-year state budget Thursday, asking lawmakers to enact another $1 billion in tax relief, including a corporate tax rate cut. The Republican governor also wants to increase the standard deduction again after doing so...
rewind1051.com
Lottery releases gaming report
The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity for the month of November. All activity is from H-R Bristol, which generated nearly $13 million in Adjusted Gross Revenues from slots and table games. Virginia law assesses an 18 percent graduated tax, which means 2.3 million dollars in...
Comments / 0