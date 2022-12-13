ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Over 500-million coming to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Youngkin proposes another $1B in business, income tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin laid out his proposed changes to the two-year state budget Thursday, asking lawmakers to enact another $1 billion in tax relief, including a corporate tax rate cut. The Republican governor also wants to increase the standard deduction again after doing so...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lottery releases gaming report

The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity for the month of November. All activity is from H-R Bristol, which generated nearly $13 million in Adjusted Gross Revenues from slots and table games. Virginia law assesses an 18 percent graduated tax, which means 2.3 million dollars in...
VIRGINIA STATE

