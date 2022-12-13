Read full article on original website
Cleanup is underway for the US’s second-largest tar sands oil spill. Experts say it’ll be harder than past leaks.
The second-largest tar sands oil spill in the country — which left a black pockmark on Kansas grasslands a few weeks ago — will be harder to clean compared to past oil spills. In early December, nearly 14,000 barrels of oil known as diluted bitumen spilled in north-central...
After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened.
When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
New data show Houston-area communities are being flooded with chemicals
In June, Public Health Watch, the Investigative Reporting Workshop and Grist published a year-long investigation about pollution, power, and politics in the Texas petrochemical industry. This story shows what has happened in the six months since. One by one, the residents filtered into the small community center and found seats...
PG&E cuts thousands of workers ahead of winter wildfire maintenance
Pacific Gas & Electric, California’s private utility company that maintains a monopoly over electric service in the state, let go of thousands of contractors and employees across multiple trades over the last month. Union leaders told members that the layoffs were due to overspending, and that as Pacific Gas...
A tiny Wisconsin town tried to stop pollution from factory farms. Then it got sued.
The small community of Laketown, Wisconsin, home to just over 1,000 people and 18 lakes, is again at the center of a battle over how communities can regulate large, industrial farming operations in their backyards. The town, which is half an hour from the Minnesota border, is the target of...
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
Salton Sea public health disaster gets a $250 million ‘shot in the arm’
Last week, the federal government announced it will spend a quarter of a billion dollars over four years to clean up what remains of the Salton Sea, a lake in southern California that has been shrinking due to climate change-driven drought. For decades, communities living near the sea have been...
Pawpaws, America’s latest fruit craze, are being threatened by climate change
Every September for the last 25 years, thousands of people have descended on a field in southeast Ohio to celebrate North America’s largest edible native tree fruit: the pawpaw. With custard-yellow flesh that tastes like a cross between a mango and a banana, pawpaws are eaten raw, worked into sauces and chutneys, or brewed into beer at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, a celebration of both the fruit’s flavor and its history in Appalachia.
Houston is just the latest Texas city to boil water for safety
With 2 million Houston residents now having to boil water to cook and clean after a power outage at a water treatment plant, Texas continues its history of power grid failures and poor water quality. On Sunday, a water treatment plant lost power and caused water pressure to drop below...
Water thieves abound in dry California. Why are they so hard to catch?
It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks. It sounds...
An infusion of cash from Congress could keep the lights on in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico could get $3 billion dollars for rooftop solar energy and battery storage if Congress approves a Biden administration request made earlier this week. The help is sorely needed. The archipelago has been repeatedly hit by blackouts after a series of devastating hurricanes that crippled the electricity grid. In...
