Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Winter-like chill expected to last through the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye to the sunshine and the 11-day warmer-than-average spell. The clouds are rushing back in and a front will push through reinforcing the Winter-like chill. Highs today will not get out of the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds and the winds will make it feel even...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sunny day today, but cold front brings cloudy, dreary weather again tomorrow

AUSTIN, Texas - We're waking up to the coldest morning we've had in about 2 weeks. You will need the jacket. Don't leave home without it. If you didn't get enough sun yesterday, you are in luck. 100% chance of a full day of sun with highs in the mid 60s and the winds will light and humidity will remain low.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

December-like weather returns after cold front

AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye rain and hello sunshine today. Feeling more like December behind the latest cold front. A strong northwesterly wind will help clear our skies, dry out the air and eventually bring in some cedar pollen. Highs today closer to seasonal levels with low to mid 60s. With...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Scattered showers, cold front heading to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Just hours away from the next cold front pushing through the area. Ahead of it there is a chance of scattered showers with the highest threat of severe weather staying north and east of Central Texas. The best chances of rain will occur from mid-morning to mid-afternoon...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Multiple cold fronts on the way just in time for the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas - A cold front that bought us showers and storms early this morning has left us with northerly winds of around 10 mph with gusts of 20. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we wake up to morning fog, and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin

Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

More people are getting hit by cars in Austin, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — December brings its fair share of challenges with drunk drivers and icy roads, but new data says pedestrian deaths are higher than fatalities in any other crash. Lewis Leff, a transportation safety officer for Austin Transportation, explained during the December Public Safety Commission that last year...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Task Force Nabs Man Wanted in South Austin Murder

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in far South Austin early last week. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio on December 14, 2022. He is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. According to the Austin Police Department, Siebert was found shot in...
AUSTIN, TX

