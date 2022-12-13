Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Another cold front causes temperatures to drop tomorrow
Enjoy the sun today, tomorrow will be drizzly, dreary, and colder. Zack Shields has details on the next cold front to hit Austin in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Get your winter gear ready for some chilly days ahead
Central Texas is about to be cold for the holidays, with temps in the upper 30s going into Christmas weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Adaleigh Rowe has more.
KXAN
First Warning: Single-digit wind chill temperatures expected late next week
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Warning Weather team is tracking the strongest Arctic cold front of the season thus far, forecast to send temperatures tumbling just before Christmas weekend. While temperatures are currently chillier than normal across Texas and will remain so through the middle of next week, the...
fox7austin.com
Winter-like chill expected to last through the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye to the sunshine and the 11-day warmer-than-average spell. The clouds are rushing back in and a front will push through reinforcing the Winter-like chill. Highs today will not get out of the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds and the winds will make it feel even...
fox7austin.com
Sunny day today, but cold front brings cloudy, dreary weather again tomorrow
AUSTIN, Texas - We're waking up to the coldest morning we've had in about 2 weeks. You will need the jacket. Don't leave home without it. If you didn't get enough sun yesterday, you are in luck. 100% chance of a full day of sun with highs in the mid 60s and the winds will light and humidity will remain low.
fox7austin.com
December-like weather returns after cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye rain and hello sunshine today. Feeling more like December behind the latest cold front. A strong northwesterly wind will help clear our skies, dry out the air and eventually bring in some cedar pollen. Highs today closer to seasonal levels with low to mid 60s. With...
fox7austin.com
Scattered showers, cold front heading to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Just hours away from the next cold front pushing through the area. Ahead of it there is a chance of scattered showers with the highest threat of severe weather staying north and east of Central Texas. The best chances of rain will occur from mid-morning to mid-afternoon...
kut.org
There's an official definition of what makes a white Christmas (and Austin probably won’t have one)
Here’s a holiday fact: There is a very specific definition for what constitutes a “white Christmas.” According to the National Weather Service, it occurs when there is an inch of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. local time on Christmas morning. NWS' Mack Morris says...
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
fox7austin.com
Multiple cold fronts on the way just in time for the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas - A cold front that bought us showers and storms early this morning has left us with northerly winds of around 10 mph with gusts of 20. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we wake up to morning fog, and...
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
fox4news.com
ERCOT says it's ready for increased demand on power grid as temperature could drop next week
AUSTIN, Texas - Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected by the end of next week, with low temperatures well below freezing. The people in charge of keeping the lights on are preparing for increased demand on the grid. Temperatures are expected to tumble into the teens...
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin
Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
More people are getting hit by cars in Austin, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — December brings its fair share of challenges with drunk drivers and icy roads, but new data says pedestrian deaths are higher than fatalities in any other crash. Lewis Leff, a transportation safety officer for Austin Transportation, explained during the December Public Safety Commission that last year...
Father killed in hit-and-run by passing semi while pulled over for unrelated crash, still no leads
The Austin Police Department said it was still looking for the driver who hit Ian Lewis on I-35 in August and drove off.
newsradioklbj.com
Task Force Nabs Man Wanted in South Austin Murder
An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in far South Austin early last week. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio on December 14, 2022. He is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. According to the Austin Police Department, Siebert was found shot in...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle on Montopolis Drive
Police said a woman was walking on the road when a vehicle hit her around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not stay on the scene.
Eater
Four Austin Closures to Know About: A Taiwanese Food Truck, Mexican Restaurant, NOLA-ish Spot, and All-Day Cafe
Four Austin food spots announced closures this month: Taiwanese food truck Song La in South Austin, Southern Californian-Mexican restaurant R19 in Lakeway, New Orleans-ish spot Wicky’s Walkup in East Austin, and coffee shop Thrive Craft House in Central Austin. First, Taiwanese food truck Song La announced that it would...
TxDOT opens eastbound RM 620 overpass in Round Rock
The city of Round Rock announced Dec. 15 that the Texas Department of Transportation opened the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The city of Round Rock announced Dec. 15 that the Texas Department of Transportation opened the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic.
