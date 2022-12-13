ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Teen accused of Orange County double murder to appear in court

A teenager accused of double murder in Orange County is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Issiah Ross is accused of killing two teenagers, Devin Clark and Lyric Woods, before running away to Delaware.

He is being tried as an adult.

Ross's attorney, Johnathan Trapp, filed motions for a bond hearing and the return of property which we could learn more about on Tuesday.

The court process for Ross could take years, and many of the details of what investigators have uncovered will not come out until trial (if a trial even happens).

A motive for the killings is still unknown.

