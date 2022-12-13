Read full article on original website
Related
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
KXLY
Before You Max Out Your 401(k) In 2023, Read This
For pretty much all of 2022, consumers have had to grapple with sky-high living costs. That forced a lot of people to cut back on retirement plan contributions or even pause them altogether. But in recent months, the pace of inflation has slowed, and the hope is that it will...
KXLY
Retiring in 2023? 3 Steps to Take Before 2022 Ends
The finish line is in sight. You’re ready to finally leave the workforce behind to devote more time to what you enjoy. But quitting your job doesn’t mean you can ignore your finances completely. If you want your money to last, you need a solid plan that takes your life expectancy and personal goals into account.
KXLY
Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Benefit? Here’s the Salary You Need
The countdown is on. It’s only a matter of days before Social Security benefits will increase. While every retiree who receives Social Security will enjoy a nice raise, some will make more than others. The maximum monthly Social Security retirement benefit currently stands at $4,194. That amount will rise...
KXLY
Social Security: Major Changes Are Coming in 2023. Why That’s Good and Bad News.
This year hasn’t been easy, but it’s been especially tough for retirees hit hard by inflation and the stock market downturn. For many older adults, Social Security is a lifeline during tough times. Starting in 2023, there will be a few changes that will affect your benefit amount — the most significant being a historic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
KXLY
Stubbornly High Prices, a Way to Boost Savings and ‘Ticketmaybe’
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Wall Street traders and economic analysts cheered a fractional slowing in the increase...
Comments / 0